Regional, tribal voting exists in Zambia

It cannot be denied that regional or tribal voting exists in Zambia.
And this fact or reality was well established by the Commission of Inquiry which was appointed to look into regional voting and election violence after the 2016 elections. The inquiry confirmed that there was regional or tribal voting.
And you get it when you go down to ordinary people and have a chat with them about elections. If you ask ordinary people in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces they will tell you that they can’t vote for UPND. And the reasons are tribal.
It is not about policy that the people of Eastern Province never voted for the Patriotic Front in all the years Michael Sata was its leader and presidential candidate. They only started voting for the Patriotic Front immediately Edgar Lungu became its leader and presidential candidate in 2015. They repeated this in 2016.
Equally, it’s not a matter of policy that people in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces have not been voting for Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in all these years.
When you ask them the reasons they give are tribal. They would say they vote for Edgar Lungu because he is their mbuya – tribal cousin.
Similarly, if you ask people in Western Province why they have been voting for Hakainde the response is: he is our mbuya.
And in Southern Province they simply tell you that UPND is their party.
In Eastern Province it is wako ni wako.
This is the reality we can’t deny or ignore.
Hakainde says political strongholds should not be based on tribe or regionalism but on policy. Yes, they shouldn’t be. But that is what they are – that is the reality, whether we like or not.
Hichilema says it should not be that if one is politically strong in Southern Province and they are UPND, “some people want to call it tribalism.”
“[But] when PF is strong in Luapula, some people call it a stronghold. We should not allow that to happen in our country and I want to be very clear about that. There will be strongholds in a democracy but what we shouldn’t do is [to] anchor those strongholds based on tribe or regionalism. It must be based on policy,” says Hichilema.
We shouldn’t cheat ourselves that regional or tribal voting doesn’t exist in our politics or it is something we can ignore, deny.
However, it is not something we should be comfortable with and accept to permanently live with. To eradicate it we should first understand its causes and what is perpetuating it.
But how many of our politicians are not politically taking advantage of it whenever and wherever they can? So, who will fight this regionalism and eradicate it?
