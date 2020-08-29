There’s no chief Ndungu on the throne, Chinyama Chamukwamayi tells govt

CHIEF Chinyama of the Luvale people of Zambezi district has requested the government to remove ‘self-imposed chief’ Ngundu Chinyama, from the Senior Chief Ndungu palace.

And Chinyama Chamukwamayi has advised the government to invite the House of Chiefs and other stakeholders to witness the election of the successor to senior chief Ndungu of the Luvale people on September 4 at Mize Capital.

In a letter to Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs permanent secretary dated August 24, 2020, Stephen Kapalu Samundunga, who is chief Chinyama, explained that in line with the Vakachinyama constitution, a chief has to be elected in accordance with the Luvale customs, tradition and culture.

“This has to receive blessings from Vilolo and all the Luvale chiefs respectively. Where more than two candidates are identified and nominated by our gazette chiefs, people choose a candidate of their choice and not one chief or a few Vilolo (headmen) select a chief or a candidate to impose himself/herself on the throne,” he said. “I also wish to express my deep displeasure to whoever organised police officers in Zambezi district to come to Mize and support Mr Ngundu Chinyama to impose himself as chief Ndungu on the 28/07/2020. The announcement was clear and a fixed date, the 28/07/2020 was set and many people (Vakachinyama) came to Mize capital to exercise their right. Police officers misbehaved on this particular day by beating and tear gassing people of which others were injured, which was very unfortunate and shameful.”

Chinyama told the government that the caretaker chief, Patrick Fumbelo Lihongo, police officers and Ngundu’s scenario was a well-known and planned syndicate, which nobody could condone.

“My prime purpose of writing to your good office is to inform you that: there is no chief Ndungu on the throne; whatever happened on 28/07/2020 is declared null and void; installation of the Luvale chiefs is only done by me (Chief Chinyama) after the Vilolo and people have selected a chief of their choice,” he said. “The Ndungu throne was created by the great King Chinyama Chamukwamayi in 1850. King Chinyama Chamukwamayi is the founder (father) of the Luvale speaking people and must be respected by all the Luvale chiefs, Vilolo and all the people that fall under him.”

Chinyama explained that when senior chief Ndungu (Ngundu Songe) died, the Zambian government under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership helped “Vakachinyama” very well but that after the burial, no police officers were left to guard the house.

He wondered why police officers behaved in the manner they did because people merely rejected the self-imposed chief, who influenced the caretaker chief to disrupt the election programme.

He said the Luvales were peace-loving people and have supported the government of the day.

He said his chiefdom and chiefs under him would not allow anything to be done that would lead to breakdown of law and order in the application of any programme to be undertaken.

“The self-imposed chief (Mr Chinyama Ngundu) has delayed our programmes, thus threatening our administration and smooth running of our traditional affairs, norms and values,” Chinyama said.

He expressed happiness with three government officials who were supposed to have witnessed the election of the successor and advised the caretaker to set new dates.

“The task of recognizing your good office is vested in the Government of the Republic of Zambia and I am satisfied that your office cannot support a self-imposed chief as per our constitution,” he said.

Chinyama also requested that the caretaker relinquishes his position as chief prime minister.

He also requested that the election date of September 4, 2020 be announced on ZNBC radios one and two or television for all Luvales to be aware.

He said earlier this month, he wanted to announce the election date but was blocked by chief Lingoji, the caretaker chief and that the Luvale section at ZNBC was also threatened not to air anything.