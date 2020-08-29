UPND sues ECZ over voter registration

UPND has sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over its online voter registration exercise, seeking judicial review.

According to an affidavit in support of exparte summons filed yesterday in the Lusaka High Court by UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda on behalf of the party, she has also challenged the one-month period ECZ has allocated to the voter registration exercise.

Imenda has cited ECZ and the Attorney General as first and second respondent respectively.

She submitted that on dates unknown to her, the ECZ launched and has hosted a portal for online voter registration on its website eczovr.org and invited members of the public to register on the said portal.

She is represented by five law firms namely M Associates, Milner & Paul Legal Practitioners, Mwiimbu Muleza & Associates, Malambo and Company, and CL Mundia and Company.

Imenda submitted that a cross section of members of the public have since followed the protocols for registration as guided by ECZ.

She stated that on or about June 12, 2020, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced the Commission’s decision to give a 30-day cut-off period for voter registration scheduled to commence on October 18, 2020.

Imenda further submitted that at the same briefing, ECZ announced its decision to discard the existing voter’s register and embarked on a new register, targeting nine million voters countrywide within that same period.

She submitted that the online voter registration system is illegal, as the same is neither anchored on nor authorised by any piece of legislation.

Imenda submitted that the decision and the online protocols for online registration is outside the law.

She stated that the decision was against Section 8 (2) and (3), Section 15 and Section 125 of the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016 as read with Regulations 11 and 12 of the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Regulations of 1973 amended by Statutory Instrument No. 62 of 2005.

Imenda stated that Regulations 11 and 12 prescribe the process of voter registration, by among other things, requiring the eligible voter to make an application in a prescribed form to the registration officer or the assistant registration officer for the polling district in which the applicant ordinarily resides.

She submitted that the applicant is further required to produce to a registration officer a national registration card.

Imenda stated that the only semblance of legislation allowing for employment of electronic usage of voter’s information is the Electoral Process (Amendment) Bill No. 11 of 2019 which has not yet been enacted into.

She stated further that ECZ’s decision to allow a cut-off period of 30 days is unreasonable and irrational.

Imenda submitted that ECZ did not consider the fact that the allowed period would engender a ‘panic registration’ reaction in the minds of the citizens in order to meet the deadline.

She stated that the decision would result in congestions at the designated registration stations and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Imenda stated that alternatively, the public would react with apathy to the process of registration to protect themselves from getting infected with the COVID-19.

She stated that this would result in a low turnout of eligible voters at the registration centres.

Imenda submitted that the exercise therefore should continue from October 18, 2020 to a reasonable time before the general elections.

And Imenda submitted that the decision to discard the existing voter’s register is outside the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016.

She stated that the decision would have the unintended result of discontinuing the existing voter register and disenfranchise the registered voters thereon.

She argued that the decision to commence the process of voter registration from the beginning was against the intent and purpose of the law.

Imenda submitted that commencing voter registration afresh would advantage the PF which has in the recent past channelled more resources for the issuance of national registration cards in their ‘perceived’ strongholds at the expense of other regions or provinces of the country such as Western, North Western, Central and Southern provinces.

Among the reliefs, Imenda is seeking an order that she be granted leave for judicial review which should also operate as a stay of the decision of the ECZ to continue hosting and conducting online voter registration.

She stated that the court’s order should also operate as a stay of the decision of the ECZ to enforce the impugned decision of giving the “30 days” cut-off period and to discard the existing voter’s register under the rules of the Supreme Court.

Imenda is further seeking a declaration that the prescribed protocols for voter registration on the ECZ website regarding online voter registration platform are against the law.

She is also seeking a declaration that ECZ acted unreasonably, irrationally and or with a hidden ulterior motive at the behest of an invisible hand in announcing a 30 days’ cut-off time for the voter registration scheduled to commence on October 18.

Imenda is seeking another declaration that the decision by ECZ to discard the existing voter’s registrar is against the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016.

She is further seeking an order of Certiorari for purposes of quashing the online voter registration platform on the ECZ portal and the impugned decision to commence the online voter registration exercise.

Imenda is seeking an order of mandamus for the purposes of compelling the ECZ embark on a continuous voter registration exercise to commence from October 18, 2020 to a reasonable period before the said general elections scheduled for August 12, 2021.

The lawyers have since filed a certificate of urgency, arguing that the decision of the ECZ would have far reaching ramifications to the forthcoming general elections.