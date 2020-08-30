Automotive Equipment to sponsor futsal league

AUTOMOTIVE Auto spares will sponsor this season’s futsal league after Wildcat pulled out from sponsoring the league.

Tatak Mehta of Automotive Equipment told The Mast that they had taken up sponsorship of the league, and the name has changed from Wildcat Premier Futsal League to Automotive Futsal premier league.

“So, Automotive Equipment has taken over sponsorship of the league, so this season it will be called Automotive futsal league and we’ll see how it goes; might even come on next season. So, this is basically…we’re looking at a figure of about 60,000 to K80,000 for the season,” he said in an interview.

“And as you know, we have division one this season. Automotive PFL will include a super division which will have 10 teams, and division one with basically 10 teams as well. It is good that we are creating more competition, there are some privileges. You know that super division teams will be getting paid every month by the PFL and this makes division one want something to look forward to and that makes sure there will be a lot more competitions.”

Mehta added that having two leagues would create a lot of competition among players and teams.

“As you know, two teams will be relegated into division one and two teams will be promoted from division one. And for the fact that teams in the super division will be paid, it gives teams in division one something to fight for and create more competition that is needed for the game,” said Mehta.

“Division one league is a stepping stone for local academies to have their players mature through futsal. We are looking forward to a lot of things after the COVID-19 era, as we want to host some international clubs here. And, you know, we have the facility to host teams here.”

He said players should not worry about the coronavirus, as all safety measures had been put in place.