FAZ to expel Nakambala

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it will deregister Nakambala Leopards from all football activities after the club failed to fulfill fixtures when the league resumed.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sport On programme, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said Nakambala Leopards breached both the association’s constitution and the disciplinary code of ethics.

“Article 13 of FAZ constitution has member obligations, and I think in C it stipulates that all the clubs should fulfill all their fixtures without fail. And of course, at the time they register with FAZ, clubs do…if it was in court, we would say clubs do swear that they will abide by the rules. And Nankambala breached both the constitution and the disciplinary code of conduct,” he said on Friday. “To that effect, it calls for deregistration, complete expulsion from the league. From my point of view, as secretariat, we expect Nakambala to be expelled from the league; they will not even drop to national division one, they will not even drop to provincial league, they will have to reapply if they want to continue playing football.”

And Kashala said the number of teams in any FAZ league could only be revised by the full council since it is enshrined in the constitution.

This was after he was asked by the moderator if the association was considering to increase the number of teams in the super league.

“Let me make this particular issue clear; that is a constitutional matter. We cannot just change it overnight. If that was the case, we would have to go to the council and ask them to make amendments to the constitution,” said Kashala. “As we speak, we have the number of clubs defined in the constitution, so it is not something we can just wake up and say we want to increase or reduce the number of clubs in the super league.”