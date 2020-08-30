Headline Matters with Chambwa: Breaking News

Destiny is enigmatic. In life, things happen the way they want. Even when we act to stop certain things from happening at a particular time and they actually don’t happen, it’s not because we are skilled operatives. It’s merely destiny prevailing, and you can’t change it. Attempting to do so is like wanting to change wind direction.

Who doesn’t know that sometimes destiny breeds controversy? There are back and forth arguments about why certain things happen the way they do. Save for my averse for full-blown politics on Headline Matters, I would have given you a partisan illustration of destiny. But the English say and said ‘let sleeping dogs lie.’

I’m too meandering in my writing and you must be wondering what I’m trying to preach on this last Sunday of August 2020. ‘How does destiny dominate in an article whose title is something else, unrelated?’ But I said destiny breeds…. Yes, it breeds all sorts of stuff – good and bad. Still wondering about the title of this article?

Look, valued reader, there was BREAKING NEWS at the Bank of Zambia the other Saturday. Looking at the reaction to that Breaking News, I concluded that the development was breaking, as in the real sense of the word. Heart-breaking, if you want! Many questioned someone’s destiny, and maybe they were justified. But nothing has changed. I prefaced by saying destiny is enigmatic and I hope you can ‘touch’ the enigma of life.

Today, I’m writing hard-to-understand twaddle as Headline Matters and tomorrow you will hear Breaking News that Chambwa is the new…. Today you are reading this Breaking News article but tomorrow there shall be Breaking News about your hard-to-ignore success. When such happens in either case, remember the issue of destiny. Before I end, I have Breaking News for you; this is the last Headline Matters article I’m writing. CALL me if you want this thing to last. But this is not prophecy; simply some Breaking News. Good or bad? Anyway, bye!

