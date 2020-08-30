Judges with poor judgments should stand down

It’s true there are many unreasoned judgments coming from our courts at all levels. It’s not only from High Court judges. The Constitutional Court judgments are some of the most unreasoned.
The measures being taken by the Chief Justice, if backed by exemplary performance from herself and the Supreme Court judges can take us somewhere. At least we have a few judges on the Supreme Court one can call judges and not the plumbers we see in the High Court and the Constitutional Court.
And no matter what helpful rules we come up with, not much will be achieved if the quality or capacity of those appointed to be judges is low and doesn’t match up to their responsibilities.
It’s very evident that we have been making very poor appointments to the bench. It really is an issue of garbage in garbage out.
But the consequences of these very poor appointments to the bench are devastating to litigants and the public in general. They have ruined lives and undermined the rule of law. Public confidence in our courts is at its lowest since independence. And when people lose confidence in the judiciary, the consequences are devastating.
High Court judges with poor judgment should stand down.
Judges cannot be sacked, so they can go on getting things wrong unless public pressure persuades them to quit. Unless public pressure persuades them to stand down, they continue to get things wrong at the litigants’ expense.
Judges with poor judgments are very much open to corruption and political manipulation. They become very insecure and cannot go against those in power.
