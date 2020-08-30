KICK OFF: MICHO NEEDS SUPPORT

COACH Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević is sounding all the positive vibes as he seeks a revival of fortunes for the senior national team when qualifiers resume in November.

“Every single player on a daily basis we are counting on and trying to challenge and trying to possibly provoke inside there…And after two times Zambia not going to the Africa Cup of Nations, gentlemen, you are supposed to play for Chipolopolo,” he said. “You are having a challenge of your life. You are going to be remembered as people that are capable but not achieved anything, or you are going to write your own history and put Zambia back on football map of Africa Cup of Nations and going to the World Cup.”

Well, difficult as the situation is right now, the country needs a coach thinking what Micho is thinking right and hopefully this will translate into good things to come.

What Micho is saying is achievable if he is supported in every way possible by all stakeholders – FAZ, the government, players themselves and above all, the Chipolopolo supporters.

Today Zambia needs to send more young players into professional leagues across the globe and including our own Zambian Premier League in order to have a larger pool of players to pick from for national team duties in the long run. Micho can help us achieve that because he managed to do that in Uganda.

We have lessons from the past failures especially after winning the Africa Cup in 2012.

The team that won the AfCON deteriorated very quickly such that very few of those squad members – such as Rainford Kalaba at TP Mazembe, Nathan Sinkala at Stellenbosch, Kennedy Mweene at Mamelodi Sundowns and Stoppila Sunzu at Shijiazhuang Ever Bright –

have remained playing active football. A majority of that team have gone into oblivion, with a few – like Emmanuel Mayuka, Chisamba Lungu, James Chamanga – playing little football at local clubs.

Let’s compare that with the legendary Egyptian team that dominated the AfCON competition from 2006 to 2010.

Obviously the change in the AfCON calendar when we needed to go and defend the cup in the following year 2013 instead of 2014 affected us very much. One could argue that we had no time to refresh the squad, which is a valid argument but all in all we failed to win a single match in the 2013 tournament with virtually the same squad and got eliminated in the first round.

Then Herve Renard left his protégé Patrice Beumuelle briefly in charge but it was just a matter of time before he also left.

It was Honour Janza who started doing what we needed to do immediately we won the AfCON – to rebuild the 2012 team, inject new blood to continue our dominance.

I remember Zambia qualifying to the 2015 AfCON with the likes of Spencer Sautu, Ronald ‘Sate’ Kampamba, Evans Kangwa in the squad with Kalaba as captain, Mweene, Sinkala, Sunzu as some of the players from the 2012 winning team, and had Janza been given more time, he could have established another equally good team to carry the mantle. But alas! He was fired 10 months into the job after he demanded a contract after working for almost a year without one. The rest, as they say, is history.

We kept going back and forth without much progress with the senior national team since 2012. But the chance has presented itself to build a solid foundation for future dominance with a coach who is willing to go round the remotest parts of the country to get more Mwepus, more Patsons, like Renard did with Airtel Star Search.

At the moment we have a lot of young players that have come through since we won the Under-20 AfCON in 2017, and there are very good U-20 and U-17 teams in place and with Micho being hands-on and working with the technical director and youth coaches, we can develop a larger pool of players that could be sent into professional football early enough to compete with the likes of Senegal, Nigeria, Cameroon, Morocco and other continental big boys.

Micho says his technical team would embark on a tour of all 10 provinces of Zambia to watch provincial leagues and third division leagues as he targets to create a big pool of players aged below 23 years.

It can work, I believe, Uganda’s best player at the moment, Farouk Mia who plays in Turkey, was discovered by Micho from outside of Kampala and the programme took Uganda to the AfCON for the first time in 39 years.

So, with all the developmental teams that the FAZ has put up, there is still a gem lying in the ‘bush’ waiting for Micho’s technical eyes to discover it but he needs everyone’s support. We need to rally behind him and believe in our players to deliver.

At the moment Micho is the captain of the ship and needs support. We can still rise.