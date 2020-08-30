Let us continue to engage in national and public debate

[By Gregory Kaputula]

Aristotle once said; “It is the mark of an educated mind to entertain a thought without accepting it.”

“A good debater must not only support his own case, he must also, thoroughly analyse the expected arguments of his opponent. The give and take when debating ideas, is essential to democracy. I wish we had a good deal more debating in our institutions than we do now” – John F Kennedy, former president of the United States of America.

To some Zambians, debating can seem overly aggressive or competitive, but this isn’t the case. In a debate, one must endorse contrasting ideas, engage with them in a convincing manner, and work together to find a common ground. In a society like ours where different groups and ideas are becoming increasingly polarised, debating allows people to celebrate diversity and differences. I believe and understand that homogeneity will not improve our Zambian society. Instead, it is all the little voices added together that will drive our Zambian society towards peace, unity and happiness.

Contributing to the heated debate on President Edgar Lungu’s firing of Bank of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect and the subsequent appointment of deputy secretary to Cabinet Christopher Mvunga as the new Bank of Zambia governor, Titus Tito Mboweni, the current minister of finance of South Africa and the first black South African to have held the position of Reserve Bank of South Africa governor, had the following to say; “No. that governor was a good fella. Why do we do these things as Africans? The President of Zambia must give us the reasons why he dismissed the governor or else hell is on his way. I will mobilize.”

And after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reprimanded him over his tweets where he condemned President Lungu’s decision to fire Dr Kalyalya, Mboweni insisted that his tweets had nothing to do with removing President Lungu from State House, but the need to respect central banks in Africa. He said his tweet was not about internal Zambian politics but about Africa. Mr Mboweni, who is also former chairperson of the SADC committee of Central Bank Governors, said he wanted the regional body to rise up and defend the independence of central banks so that respected technocrats did not get fired anyhow.

In a press statement issued by his acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale, President Ramaphosa said Mboweni’s remarks did not reflect the views of the South African government and its people.

Dr Kalyalya’s dismissal as well as the choice of his replacement has been widely debated and opposed. Mr Hakainde Hichilema, writing on his Facebook page, said; “What has happened at BOZ is like replacing an experienced heart surgeon with a mechanic, in the middle of heart surgery.’’

As expected in a democratic debate, there are people supporting the appointment of Mr Mvunga. “GIVE CHRIS A CHANCE AS GOVERNOR!” exclaimed a posting on Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo’s official Facebook page. Mr Lusambo went on to say; “It is baffling how some individuals have reacted to the appointment of Mr Christopher Mvunga to the position of Bank of Zambia Governor. As much as those people are entitled to their opinions, it is critical that they give space and chance for the new Governor to do his work. I have known and worked with Mr Mvunga and I can vouch for his strong leadership abilities and his knack for detail. He is a proven performer who I believe will execute his mandate exceptionally. It is also unfortunate that some people are using the changes at the Central Bank to seek to undermine President Edgar Lungu’s abilities as Head of State.”

This kind of debate is health and must continue in all sectors; as a people, we should continue engaging in national and public debates. We must not stop here. We have set the tone for parliament as they carry on the debate when considering the ratification of Mr Mvunga in a few weeks’ time. We do not care whether parliament will rubber stamp the appointment or not, the fact is that we have played our role as responsible citizens. We have exercised our right. We have aired our views.

Now that we have extensively debated the firing of Dr Kalyalya and the unwelcome appointment of his successor, Mr Mvunga subject to ratification by parliament, let us debate the following issues afflicting our nation: let us debate what we have done with our land since independence in 1964.

Let us debate why it is so easier for a foreigner to own land in Zambia than it is for a bona fide Zambian. Let us debate how we shall stop our relatives from drowning in the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Europe and America as economic refugees.

Let us debate how we shall stop the foolish idea of seeking power in perpetuity. Let us debate reasons our leaders steal money from Zambia and take it abroad. Let us debate how politicians in the ruling party become stinking rich without engaging in business. Let us debate why poverty and unemployment is the order of the day. Let us debate why such diseases as cholera have stuck on and why our life expectancy keeps dwindling. Let us debate why we give all major road contracts to Chinese and other foreigners. Let us debate why we physically fight and kill, just to go to State House. Let us debate why African political contenders never accept defeat.

Let us debate why church leaders side with the government and not the poor citizens. Let us debate why we are poor in the land of plenty, why the inequality. Let us debate why we fight and kill one another when given guns. Let us debate why corruption has become a way of life and why our leaders are greedy. Let us debate why our politicians lack integrity and accountability.

Let us debate why tribalism is being encouraged and celebrated, wako ni wako.

Let us debate why injustice has become the order of the day. Let us debate why we still experience electoral fraud, vote buying and election rigging.

Let us debate state capture, imaginary or real.

Let us debate the behaviour and performance of ACC and other law enforcement agencies. The selective application of the law and the lack of rule of law.

Let us debate why the rich are easily acquitted by our courts of law. Let us debate the application and management of the Public Order Act (POA) by police.

Country men and women, the list is long but clearly, we have a lot of issues to debate on. We have a lot of unfinished business. Let us continue debating, it is healthy for our democracy. Until next time, please enjoy the debate.

The author is a development activist and social commentator. Send comment to: gregory.kaputula@gmail.com