PASME’s withdrawal of case against Petauke DC shocks MLC

THE MEDIA Liaison Committee (MLC) says it is shocked that PASME Radio Station in Eastern Province has decided to withdraw its case against Petauke district commissioner Velenase Moyo, who together with local police officers, recently harassed staff and vandalised radio equipment to stop a paid-for radio programme that featured opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

MLC chairperson Enock Ngoma has urged media houses that are victims of violence and harassment to stop withdrawing cases that were before the courts of law.

Ngoma stated that the station was demanding damages following the harassment and violent conduct of the DC and her police officers.

“Reports reaching us indicate that the radio station has withdrawn the case which was already before the courts of law. What Pasme Radio Station has done is to encourage perpetrators of violence against the media to up their game. Political party cadres, leaders such as DCs, police officers, and other overzealous characters shall continue doing what they do best – media harassment – because they know that the media will withdraw the case after being talked to. This is very unfortunate,” he stated.

Ngoma said media houses should not withdraw any case of intimidation, harassment, violence against them whether at police level or before the courts.

He stated that reports indicate that the radio station decided to withdraw the case following a visit by some Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) staff who allegedly asked them to withdraw the case or face problems in future when applying for licence renewals.

“If these reports are true, then we call on IBA to stick to its mandate of licensing and regulating the electronic media and allow journalists to operate in an independent environment in the little available democratic space. Zambia will next year be holding general elections and our fear is that the media will not be able to cover this epic event freely and fairly if intimidation of the media especially from the ruling party continues,” stated Ngoma.