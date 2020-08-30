Privatisation process was morally wrong – Maiko

MAIKO Zulu says it is very clear that the failures of privatisation and adverse effects thereof can be attributed to selfish capitalists who manipulated the system by undervaluing prime public assets and then benefitting from the scam by selling the cheaply priced companies to themselves thereafter.

Zulu said inasmuch as the processes may have been legal, there was absolutely no morality on the part of the actors and that is the moral compass which must be used to determine in whose hands the future of the country would be safer come August 2021.

“Some things are legally right but morally wrong. Let us not forget the poverty, lost lives, destroyed futures, destroyed families and lost jobs that were as a result of this pure capitalist approach to national development. Ghost towns were created in many provinces as a result. In the end the wealth was simply transferred from the people to few individuals whose loyalty to the country is now cast in doubt whichever way you look at it,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “As we head towards a major presidential election, it is absolutely important for citizens to know who was part of the privatisation process and how they made their wealth because this will give us an indication to where their hearts lie. This is more so for those who wish to rule or continue to rule this country.”