THE PERSPECTIVE, with Edward Bwalya Phiri: tribalism as a progenitor of gender disparity

Renowned African revolutionary and humanist, Comrade Thomas Sankara, on March 8, 1987 remarked about a woman’s societal recognition, “Her status overturned by private property, banished from her very self, relegated to the role of child raiser and servant, written out of history by philosophy and the most entrenched religions, stripped of all worthy by methodology, women shared the lot of a slave, who in slave society was nothing more than a burdened beast with human face.”

On the perspective today, I am talking about tribalism as a progenitor of women’s discrimination. The United Nation’s (UN) Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) defines discrimination against women as, “any distinction, exclusion or restriction made on the basis of sex which has the effect or purpose of impairing or nullifying the recognition, enjoyment or exercise by women, irrespective of their marital status on a basis of equality of men and women, of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural, civil or any other”.

In order to have the right perception of the topic, look no further than your community. What role do women play? You will realise that they are nothing but cheerleaders of their male folk, who are the players in every game; religion, politics, entertainment, agriculture, and commerce among others. For instance, most women only play supporting roles; as supporting acts in cinematography, as waist wrigglers in political and social events, as strip teasers in musical videos, as manual labourers in agriculture, as homemakers in our families, etc. Let’s face it, women can do better than this.

Today’s society is generally patriarchal, except for a few true populist communities. Alda Facio wrote that a, “Patriarchy is a form of mental, social, spiritual, economic and political organisation/structuring of society produced by the gradual institutionalisation of sex-based political relations created, maintained and reinforced by different institutions linked closely together to achieve consensus on the lesser value of women and their roles. These institutions interconnect not only with each other to strengthen the structures of domination of men over women, but also with other systems of exclusion, oppression and/or domination based on real or perceived differences between humans, creating States that respond only to the needs and interests of a few powerful men.”

It is an unexceptional idea that women do not get the same treatment as their male folk do; they receive less, of whatever their counterparts do. Almost everywhere, women encounter; inexcusably unequal pay, discrimination based on their physiological makeup, lack of access to good jobs regardless of their qualifications, and lack of career advancement. For example, prospective employers would prefer hiring a man to a woman. Most women executives receive a fraction of men’s remuneration in similar positions. In America for example, according to the ScienceStruck website, “the average American woman earns only about 75 – 80 per cent of what an average American man earns, despite working the same, or even more.”

Everyone must be involved in liberating women because they feel the pinch of the economy and bear the brunt of poverty in most communities. And yet, they have no voice on most issues affecting them and their respective communities; they are unable to access education, they can’t find proper jobs with appropriate remuneration, they are not allowed to drive a car, they have no say even on their reproductive health, and they have their genitalia infibulated to prevent them from enjoying sexual intercourse. Crude as it may sound, unfortunately that is the sad reality. And if it cannot right be termed as gender discrimination (inequality), then one wonders what it is.

Gender inequality can be measured by the Global Gender Gap Index (GGGI). It looks at economic participation and opportunity, education attainment, political empowerment, and health and survival between women and men. It ranges from 0 to 1, for both perfect inequality and perfect equality respectively. And according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) report depicting the 2020 GGGI, Iceland had the highest score of 0.877, Zambia scored 0.731 and Yemen had the lowest score of 0.494. From these figures, it’s clear that there is no single nation in the whole wide world where there is perfect gender parity.

That justifies actions by some institutions and individuals, who are championing gender equity and equality. Unfortunately, people who strive for equal recognition for women are unfairly looked upon with contempt, and are called radicals or feminists. But Gloria Stenem rightly defines such people by stating that, “a feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.” And G.D. Anderson fairly contextualises the struggle when he said, “feminism isn’t about making women stronger. Women are already stronger, it’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.”

Despite having legal backing in this fight, nothing much has changed. Sex discrimination is proscribed by the international treaties, regional and block treaties, and domestic legislation. For instance, in article 3 of both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic and Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), the treaties support “the guarantee of rights and freedoms on an equal basis for women and men.” It is also stated in the preamble of the CEDAW that among other things, state parties, “reaffirms faith in the dignity and worthy of the human person and in the equal rights of men and women.”

And the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Gender and Development Protocol of 2008; Article 3 provides that, “the objectives of this Protocol are: to provide for the empowerment of women, to eliminate discrimination and achieve gender equality by encouraging and harmonising the development and implementation of gender responsive legislation, policies, programs and projects.” This Protocol led to the enactment of the Zambian Gender and Equity Act no.22 of 2015. Section 15 of this Act states that, “A person, public body or private body shall not discriminate against any sex.”

Suffice to say that there may not be adequate legislation, but we certainly have sufficient laws to deal with gender inequality. However, efforts are being thwarted. The 2008 SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, states in its preamble, “…that social, cultural and religious practices, attitudes and mindsets continue to militate against the attainment of gender equality and equity which is central to democracy and development”; the listed factors are akin to the chauvinistic tribal culture. To end this Martin Luther King Jr. advised that, “our loyalties must transcend our race, our tribe, our class, and this means we must develop a world perspective.”

This bigotry can end if we take necessary steps toward its elimination. Cde. Sankara opined that, “Inequality can be done away with only by establishing a new society, where men and women will enjoy equal rights, resulting from an upheaval in means of production and in all social relations. Thus, the status of women will improve only with the elimination of the system that exploits them….” Notably the system exploiting women is the patriarchal scheme of society, which has mainly been propagated by systematic tribalism.

It is the responsibility of everyone to herald a societal transformation. From a patriarchy edifice, to an egalitarian norm; and individuals will be appraised on the basis of being human, unlike the sexist approach. Let’s take a leaf from Sankara’s counsel, “Comrades, there is no true social revolution without the liberation of women… women’s fate is bound up with that of an exploited male.” Empower women to alleviate abject poverty, and graduate many families from wretchedness. Today I will end here, Au revoir.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com/SM