Those using public funds to campaign for Lungu will be dealt with soon – Liswaniso

UPND deputy national youth chairperson for politics Gilbert Liswaniso says culprits who are using money meant for development projects to campaign for President Edgar Lungu will soon be brought to book.

In a statement, Liswaniso stated that the ruling party is ‘flooding the civil service with their party cadres’.

“We, the progressive young people of the UPND, are pleased that the World Bank remains committed to act with complete impartiality and transparency in its engagement programmes with the Republic of Zambia,” he stated.

“Further, we appreciate the fact that the World Bank’s support towards Zambia’s developmental agenda is articulated in its Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the period 2019 to 2023, and as per articles of agreement, the bank and its officers do not interfere in the political affairs of any country.”

Liswaniso adds that: “The clarification that government is responsible for recruitment of staff working for the World Bank’s funded projects through line ministries couldn’t have come at a better time than now when the organisation is being abused by some politicians.”

“We as a party have now confirmed our strong held view that the ruling party is flooding the civil service with their party cadres like they did with Mulenga Mutale, the project coordinator for the Keep Girls in School (KGS) who has been openly campaigning to keep Mr Lungu in power,” he noted.

“Going by the conduct of Mr Mutale, we strongly believe that KGS project funds are being abused to benefit Mr Lungu’s political career as evidenced by campaigns at Kampamba village near Mbesuma bridge and Chimba village in Mungwi district of Northern province.”

Liswaniso said it was wrong to divert donor funds in order to “keep Mr Lungu in power”.

“Mr Mutale and all persons abusing World Bank funds to campaign for Mr Lungu will have to account for their actions soon as we have gathered a lot of information surrounding his abuse of KGS funds by PF,” he said.

“We also have information that the Ministry of Education officials in Northern Province are fully aware of Mr Mutale’s apparent abuse of World Bank’s KGS project funds which have been going towards Mr Lungu’s presidential campaigns ahead of 2021 general elections.”