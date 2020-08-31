CEC sues Zesco, Daily Mail for defamation

COPPERTBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) has sued Zesco and its director strategy and corporate affairs, Patrick Mwila in the Lusaka High Court for defamation.

Mwila allegedly said CEC restricted access to its meters and reported inaccurate metering data, and defrauded Zesco of US $67.2 million.

CEC has also sued Zambia Daily Mail Limited for quoting Mwila in its newspaper where he accused it of lacking transparency as it did not allow access to its meters or metering data to show the true consumption by the mines that showed the true peak on the Zesco system.

CEC is claiming compensatory and exemplary damages against the defendants, for defamation.

It also wants an order of injunction to restrain the defendants whether by themselves, their servants, agents, officers, or otherwise from making and publishing any further defamatory statements against it in their public pronouncements.

In its statement of claim, CEC said it was a licensed independent power generating, transmission, distribution and supply company whose core business was to supply electricity to the Copperbelt Province and also some parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It said it was incorporated in 1997 following the privatization of the Power Division of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines, and that from the date of its incorporation, it had invested heavily in the development, maintenance and expansion of its infrastructure and earned its good corporate image and reputation.

CEC said it was also a public company owned by a diverse shareholder universe totaling 4,632 shareholders who comprise local companies, pension funds, individuals, professional bodies, faith-based organisations, co-operatives and foreign investors.

It said it’s an active and respected member of the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP), the regional power pool, and is listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) and as such is held to a very high level of accountability in the carrying out of its business and the protection of various investors.

CEC said prior to the defendants’ false and malicious statements, it was highly reputable both locally and internationally and was held in very high esteem by the public.

It explained that Zesco and itself were parties to a Bulk Power Supply Agreement (BSA) which expired on March 31, 2020.

CEC said on June 15, 2020, the Zambia Daily Mail newspaper ran a story which appeared on pages one and three of the edition under the heading: ‘CEC deal costs ZESCO $67m’.

The plaintiff said at page one of the newspaper, Mwila was quoted to have made a defamatory statement accusing CEC of lacking transparency because it did not allow access to its meters or metering data to show the true consumption by the mines that showed the true peak on the Zesco system.

CEC said Mwila alleged that it enjoyed the additional benefit from what is known as ‘simultaneous maximum demand’ a situation which occurs as a result of the mining companies reaching their maximum demand consumption at different times to the maximum demand readings at the Zesco bulk supply points.

“At page seven the story continues… ‘He said this led to a loss of between 50 and 100 megawatts per month for Zesco. This amounted to approximately US $2.3 million to US $5.6 million monthly or up to US $67.2 million annually, he said’,” read the statement of claim.

CEC said in their natural and ordinary meaning, the said words meant and were understood to mean that Zesco had the right to access meters and metering data which were in the custody of CEC but CEC acted dishonestly and defrauded Zesco of $67.2 million by denying it (Zesco) access to meters and metering data and reporting inaccurate and understated metering data.

It lamented that the words further meant and were understood to mean that CEC did not abide by the provisions of the BSA, but acted immorally and unethically and unjustly enriched itself to the disadvantage of Zesco.

CEC said as a result of the defendants’ publication of the said defamatory words, it had been seriously injured in its reputation, had been brought into public scandal, ridicule, odium and contempt and had been lowered in the esteem of right thinking members of society.

It further said on June 15, 2020, News Diggers Limited also ran a story captioned: ‘ZESCO Claims $200M Annual loss from BSA with CEC’.

“The story quoted Mwila to have made the following false and defamatory statement in relation to CEC, ‘No we are not going to give them the old BSA, it will never happen, that will never happen. Maybe because they think they have been oiling some people here and there they think that maybe government is weak but there are people who are watching and nobody is going to allow that…’,” CEC said

It contended that the words meant and were understood to mean that CEC was unethical and corrupt and that through its officers it had been bribing certain people known to Mwila, who have connections or authority to influence or direct Zesco to renew the BSA with it.

CEC said the words further meant and were understood to mean that it conducts its business unethically and its recorded growth and expansion had not been legitimately acquired.

It explained that on June 17, 2020 it wrote to Mwila demanding a full and unconditional apology and a public retraction of the defamatory statement but the defendants had refused or neglected to do so.

CEC added that unless restrained by the court, the defendants are likely to continue publishing defamatory statements against it.