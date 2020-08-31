God has given me a second chance – Lusambo

GOD has given me a second chance after I survived COVID-19 even when I was in ICU, says Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo.

Lusambo, who is Kabushi PF member of parliament, says speaking English is not a sign of intelligence.

He claimed “visionless” people condemned President Edgar Lungu when he decided to open examination classes.

Lusambo said this at a COVID-19 Inter-schools debate which he sponsored for Ndola district.

“This COVID-19 is real. The time I was in ICU, the next person to me died. It is not that I’m tall, but God has given me a second chance,” he said.

Lusambo said it was sad that children have failed to go to university simply because they failed in English.

“We know that it is government policy to teach local languages in primary (schools). But I want to appeal that we use our languages. We can’t be using the Queen’s language. We want to develop this country. Why we can’t develop is that we have put benchmarks for ourselves. A lot of our children have failed to enter in (university because) of just failing in the Queen’s language. We want our children to enter university even with an 8 in English language,” he said. “In Kabushi, we have a lot of young people doing well in skills, they have a skill but they can’t compete with others just because of the Queen’s language. Intelligence is not the Queen’s language. Let people express themselves in their local languages.”

He claimed President Lungu was insulted by visionless people when he said examination classes should be reopened.

“When the President opened schools, many visionless people condemned Edgar Lungu, but today we have closed without recording any [COVID-19] cases in schools. These are the efforts put in place by the Ministry of Health and the teachers,” said Lusambo.

And Ndola District Education Standards Officer Chewe Chanda said schools have closed without recording any COVID-19 cases.

“Ndola schools have closed without any case of COVID-19. This is a great achievement that we can fight this pandemic. We decided to use the learner’s because child-to-child information moves faster,” said Chanda.

The debate was held under the theme; “Embracing learners’ role in the fight against COVID-19”.