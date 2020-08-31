If only Johnnie Cochran was still alive: combating police killings based on racial profiling

Lawyers all over the world can learn from the work of the Great African-American lawyer. Johnnie Cochran who died in March 2005 was perhaps the most successful lawyer in suing police for killing or injuring blacks in American history. Police used to kill blacks through chokeholds and Cochran sued and for years, that kind of killing through chokeholds had stopped in California. Now Cochran is gone but police killings of blacks have continued.

In Canada, racial profiling continues and police killings of blacks have not resulted in any financial settlements to write home about at all. The Canadian legal system is stingy when it comes to awarding damages for police misconduct involving racial profiling, police killings and human rights abuses. Chief Justice Bora Laskin specifically diverted all cases dealing with human rights violations through the almost toothless Human Rights Tribunals which generally award damages of less than $10,000 in most cases. Right now, there is no Black Adjudicator at the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, yet racial discrimination is one of the staples being adjudicated at the tribunal. Laskin should never have created that “judicial bypass”, which diverted the cases to that tribunal as the only or single arbiter.

Despite this deficit in Canada, lawyers can learn a lot from Johnnie Cochran’s example and teachings in the practice of law. His two books contain a lot of information: Journey to Justice (1996) and A lawyer’s Life (2002). The first book talks a lot about the O.J. Simpson trial, but also about his life before O.J; the triumph over police chokeholding killings of Black men; the lengthy wrongful conviction saga of Geronimo Pratt and other cases. Pratt was released from jail before Cochran died.

The second book deals more with his summation of what justice is all about in America and by extension for us, to all American-like countries of the western world like Canada, England, Australia and others where racial injustices are pervasive. Overlayed above race is the economic factor.

Cochran perceived the justice system in these terms: “Money plays the most important role in the criminal justice system of the United States of America…The system does not work equally for all defendants. It is deeply flawed. There is no question that minorities are treated differently by the system than white people… But I have always believed that the breakdown in the system is not primarily racial, but is economic…. A person is innocent until proven broke”. I can relate to this.

Cochran went on, “The outcome of a trial depends substantially on economic factors. Given exactly the same set of circumstances, money will determine whether the accused goes to prison or walks out of the courtroom a free man. Racism exists within that larger system”. He continued:“I am pretty sensitive to issues of race-based unfairness in the legal system. It is not the same for African-Americans as it is for Whites….I have seen minorities being abused by the system my entire career. It infuriates me”.

Another observation by Cochran which I can relate to states: “half of all cases in which a person was found guilty of a crime and was later proved innocent, there has been evidence of police or prosecutorial misconduct”. With respect to judges, Cochran was of the view that one is luck “if he is fortunate enough to find a judge who understands what the constitution means”. As for the defence, his teaching is that “The defence strategy is pretty much always the same: destroy the credibility of the prosecution’s witnesses and then present evidence that your client is not guilty”.

Johnnie Cochran spiced up his defences with memory-sticking rhymes and themes, the most oft-quoted is, “if it doesn’t fit, you must acquit”. The original theme in the O.J. Simpson trial was supposed to be, “if it does not make sense, you must find for the defence”. Other themes Cochran has used include, “If he were white, he would still be alive”, “If you design and build a boat, it must be able to stay afloat”, “If you pollute, we will file suit”, “If you design and build a mall, it must be open to one and all”. From these quotations, it is easy to see that Cochran, like the great J.J. Robinette of Ontario, was not only a superb criminal lawyer per excellence, he was the ultimate civil litigator, as feared in the criminal bar as in the civil bar, a rare combination anywhere. His firm has won over 45 Billion dollars in settlements and judgments in personal injury law cases. Litigation despite the opposition from conservative forces can bring about accountability. Other than organized protests and revolution, litigation sometimes is the only weapon in the arsenals of the powerless, if they can afford it. Organized protests and revolutions sometimes are rare and sometimes do not bring about the desired results.

Among all American lawyers, Cochran was one of the top ten to be named as the American lawyers of the 20the century along with Clarence Darrow, Thurgood Marshall, Gerry Spence, Alan Desrshowitz, William Kunstler and a few others. To me, Cochran’s legacy is his skilful and successful use of the law, despite its flaws, to fight and win personal injury and racial profiling cases, thereby bestowing justice to the most despised members of society.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa practiced law in Canada for 25 years. He is the author of Getting Away With Impunity: International Criminal Law and the Prosecution of Apartheid Criminals (2015)