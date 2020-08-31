Insurance has immense potential to contribute to economic growth – IAZ

NEWLY-ELECTED Insurers Association of Zambia president Christabel Michel Banda says the insurance sector has immense potential to contribute to the growth of the economy especially in times of crisis.

She says the insurance sector’s potential to contribute to economic growth is vital at the time when the world is looking to the financial sector to provide a gateway towards improving the economy.

IAZ, comprising all licensed insurance and reinsurance companies in Zambia, held an elective annual general meeting, using the Zoom online platform, which ushered in a new board.

Banda, who is also ZSIC Life managing director, takes the helm of the association at a time when the industry has experienced a slight increase in penetration levels currently standing at 2.6 per cent, the highest in over five years.

In her acceptance speech, Banda implored the insurance industry to collaborate effectively in ensuring that the sector provides the much needed financial inclusive products and services.

In a statement issued by association executive director Dr Nkaka Mwashika, IAZ said it stands in solidarity with the Zambian people as the country continues to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Mwashika stated that the industry had joined several other organisations in implementing the COVID-19 response directives issued by the Ministry of Health and the Pensions and Insurance Authority.

The measures include; encouraging social distancing, hand-washing, wearing masks and use of sanitizers. Insurers and reinsurers are also working towards greater use of online platforms for various business processes.

“We live in an age of advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and we believe that greater use of these platforms is important for the continued smooth running of the financial sector, and the insurance industry in particular,” stated Dr Mwashika. “IAZ members have participated in making various donations towards the fight against COVID-19. We are confident that together, we can make COVID-19 a thing of the past. IAZ pledges to continue playing its role in the fight for the health and economic wellbeing of Zambians at large.”

Other board members elected include vice-president Webster Chigwende, CEO of Emeritus; Reinsurance Council chairperson Ronald Kasaputa, country representative for Zep-RE; General Insurance Council chairperson Moses Siame, CEO for Professional Insurance; Life Insurance Council Chairperson Barbara Mwandila, CEO Hollard Life; Finance Committee Chairperson Mundia, CFO for Madison General Insurance; General Insurance Board Member Charles Madziva, CEO for General Alliance; Life Insurance council member Chabala Mumbi, CEO for Metropolitan Life.

Paul Nkhoma, CEO of Hollard Insurance and the immediate past president of the association, is also constitutionally co-opted on to the board.

Dr Mwashika stated that the new board comprised experienced members of the insurance industry, who are committed to see insurance grow as a vital financial service.

He stated that with less than three per cent of Zambians using insurance, it was important that the sector continues to provide innovative products and to educate the general public on its benefits.