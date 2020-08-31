Pilato questions why only HH queried on privatisation leaving out Lungu, Nawakwi

CHAMA Fumba has wondered why it is fashionable to call out Hakainde Hichilema alone on privatisation in Zambia even when it is clear that many Zambians were involved in the process.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Fumba also known as Pilato said the concept of accountability was and should be broad, beyond political opportunities.

He said those that demand for accountability and transparency must do so not because it advantages them politically.

“Since there are so many Zambians dead and alive who were involved in the privatisation process in Zambia, why do we just focus on an individual (Hichilema)? Is it because he wants to become president of this country?” Fumba asked.

He wondered if those attacking Hichilema were going to still crucify him for his involvement in privatisation process if not for his being a threat to those in power.

Fumba asked why those calling for HH’s blood on the privatisation issues were not demanding to know what Edith Nawakwi, President Edgar Lungu and Elias Chipimo and many others did and what they benefited individually.

“I ask these questions because failure to be clear on the crusade in demanding for accountability and transparency may reduce the whole trip to a fight against an individual. The scope for the fight for accountability and transparency regarding the privatisation process should be expanded beyond an individual if our fight is to be credible,” he said.

He wondered whether those pursuing Hichilema would sustain the fight demanding details of what happened during that process or would go back to sleep if he retired from politics tomorrow.

“What about leaders who were in government; to what extent did they fail in their responsibilities to protect the interests of our people? If Madam Nawakwi can confidently claim that an individual dribbled them in the privatisation process, what did she and her government do about it? Why does she feel the need to act now? What did she do that allowed an individual to take advantage of the whole process?” Fumba asked.

He wondered if Nawakwi was going to demand an explanation from Hichilema today if Hichilema was a poor man living at his farm in Namwala.

“To the young people of this country, I would like to challenge you to take the demand for accountability as your duty and should be beyond partisan politics. As it can be observed, politicians will only demand for accountability and transparency when it benefits them and their career prospects,” he said.

And Fumba said the concept of democracy demands that “we allow others the same room of expression as we feel we deserve”.

Fumba lamented the abuse and ridicule of Nawakwi after the radio programme where she had an altercation with Hichilema.

“Now that the excitement about this seems to be calm and bearable, I would like to share my thoughts to the discussion and probably ask a few questions. I must quickly run to defend madam Nawakwi from those that have decided to insult her and her business simply because she asked unromantic questions,” he said. “The concept of democracy demands that we allow others the same room of expression as we feel we deserve. The abuse and ridicule towards madam Nawakwi that I saw after the radio programme is backwards and any person who believes in democracy must condemn it with the arrogance they can afford.”

Fumba said Nawakwi had the right to ask questions even if those questions have the power to destabilise people’s comfort just as any other person could also ask her in return.

He cautioned young people in the country to resist the temptation to demonise those that ask difficult questions.

Fumba said the youth must dare to engage no matter how difficult it might be to respond.

Further, Fumba said young people have the power to influence the reality of today and of the country’s future and should therefore aspire for a superior level of engagement with each other no matter the environment.