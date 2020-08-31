Registrar of Societies and deregistration of parties

It was clear from the very beginning that decision by the Registrar of Societies to deregister NDC was unreasonable, irrational and politically motivated.
It is not the first time the Registrar of Societies has done this. It was done to the Democratic Party. But the High Court found the action illegal and reversed it.
The Registrar of Societies falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs. And this is how all institutions under this ministry are being abused, circumvented by Stephen Kampyongo. They are being used as tools for harassing, paralysing and destroying political opposition and critical voices by Kampyongo.
The police is also being abused the same way by Kampyongo to harass, paralysed and destroy political opposition and critical voices.
It’s good that some judges have rare courage to stop these abuses and illegalities.
Today the subordinate courts are full of political cases brought by the police on behalf of Kampyongo. These cases are often abandoned or discontinued because they are so ridiculous and unreasonable to prosecute.
There’s no Minister of Home Affairs who has abused the police and state agencies under this Ministry like Kampyongo.
There’s impunity in all this. Kampyongo doesn’t think he will one day be made to account for all these abuses.
For him there’s impunity in all his abuses. But he is making an enormous mistake by failing to realise that one day he will not be a minister and will be made to account for all these abuses.
However, he “shouldn’t forget that impunity is a hyena that has no ally or friend”.
The state institutions that he thrives on to subvert the rule of law are the same ones that will come for his neck tomorrow.
This PF government will not be here forever; parties come and go.
