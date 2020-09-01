ActionAid calls for initiatives to deter political violence, hostility

ACTIONAID board chairperson Partner Siabutuba has called for initiatives that can deter matters with potential to cause trouble in the country such as careless tribal sentiments and hostile political environment perpetuated by cadres.

Speaking in Choma at a four-day training for Civil Society Organisations and grassroots movements on principles of good governance and state accountability organised by ActionAid, Siabutuba said the country could get into trouble if it was to continue on the same trajectory where ECZ “bulldozes” matters without proper consultation from stakeholders.

“We need initiatives that will help us avoid things that can put us in trouble as a country such as lack of proper consultation by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, tribal sentiments being perpetuated by politicians and is building unnecessary tension in the country,” Siabutuba said.

He feared that the scenario had made it difficult for citizens and stakeholders like civil society organisations to hold leaders accountable.

“Today some of us are afraid to defend even human rights because we are looking at our families that who is going to look after them when I’m jailed for holding this government accountable. We can’t just be respecting human rights in abstract but we need mechanism that make us to do it in reality,” Siabutuba said.

He said the “loose” political cadres were making the environment hostile for democracy to flourish where citizens can freely participate in the governance of their country.

“We need strengthened CSOs and other stakeholders such as ECZ and the media if we are to have free and fair elections in 2021. And in the same vein we need a better long and short term election observer missions if we are to do away with tensions associated with outcome of election results than where people just come and stay in hotels for few days and declare elections free and fair,” Siabutuba said.

He challenged CSOs to be proactive by reading the mood in advance than being reactive.

Siabutuba said despite the shrinking democratic space, CSOs must not relent in holding those in government accountable.

“There is serious tension in the country between government and CSOs. This conflict around stakeholders is eating away time for development. Now there is no trust among stakeholders hence if we are to move in one direction we need to start trusting each other,” said Siabutuba. “It’s difficult to hold accountable a person who is so powerful like the case with our Republican President. Zambia has a President who even when the ConCourt rules against his decision of illegally staying ministers in office he still says ‘I’m consulting the court how much one should pay’. This is bad for democracy when a president does not show respect for court rulings. We now have Bill 10 which we were very sure that it has died when its time elapsed but it has proved difficult to kill. It’s like a snake where when killing it people must be sure that it has really died.”

And a participant, Genius Musokotwane, called for CSOs not to overstep their roles in the manner they hold government accountable.

Another participant Faith Siatubotu said the government must not take CSOs as opponents but partners in development.

Honest Mweemba stressed the need to strengthen laws to enable citizens and CSOs hold the government accountable without fear.

Meanwhile, governance activist Joe Mapiki said there was too much red tape in government offices, hindering transparency and accountability.