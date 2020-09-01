Jay Jay Banda pleads not guilty to unlawful assembly

Embattled Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda has pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful assembly in the Chipata Magistrates’ Court.

Banda, of plot number 504 Petauke Turn-off, who took plea before senior resident magistrate Boniface Mwala this afternoon, has since been granted bail in his own cognisance.

Particulars of the offence are that on August 20, 2020, Banda, with intent to commit an offence or carry out some common purpose, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did unlawfully hold a procession from Chipata’s Protea Hotel to Luangwa House, thereby conducting themselves in a manner as to cause persons in the neighbourhood to reasonable fear, a breach of the peace.

In his bail application, defence lawyer John Phiri of JMP associates said his client is of fixed aboard, adding that the offence he is charged with is a misdemeanour which has an option of a fine.

” The accused person is unwell and he has just been gotten from (Chipata Central) hospital where he is currently admitted,” Phiri submitted.

Magistrate Mwala granted Banda bail in his own cognisance, with two working sureties admitted in the sum of K20,000 each.

He adjourned the matter to September 15 for mention and September 24 and 25 for commencement of trial.

Banda, who had been admitted to Chipata Central Hospital after he fell ill at Namuseche remand prison over ten days ago, was carried on a wheel chair to and from court.

A horde of both plain and uniformed police officers sealed off the court premises when Banda was appearing.

Banda was released at around 17:05 hours after he met bail conditions.

Last week, PF secretary general Davies Mwila suspended Banda from his position while the latter was in detention at Chipata Central police station.