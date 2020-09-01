Lungu is a wolf in sheep’s skin

There’s very little, if not nothing, that is Christian in Edgar Lungu’s deeds.
Being a Christian means to be like Christ. Is Edgar really trying to be like Christ? With all his love for money? With all his hatefulness? With all his cruelty?
Edgar is nothing but a wolf in a sheep’s skin.
Rev Godfridah Sumaili, the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, says Edgar Lungu is very obedient to the Word of God as seen from his tireless efforts in building the house of prayer.
“If we say we are a Christian nation, we should put the role of the Church first,” says Rev Sumaili.
Rev Sumaili is lying. Edgar is a hypocrite – a wolf in a sheep’s skin.
A wolf in sheep’s clothing is an idiom of Biblical origin used to describe those playing a role contrary to their real character with whom contact is dangerous, particularly false teachers.
The phrase originates in a sermon by Jesus recorded in the Christian New Testament: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Gospel of Matthew 7:15). The sermon then suggests that their true nature will be revealed by their actions – by their fruits shall ye know them.
A wolf once decided to change his nature by changing his appearance, and thus get plenty to eat. He put on a sheepskin and accompanied the flock to the pasture. The shepherd was fooled by the disguise. When night fell, the shepherd shut up the wolf in the fold with the rest of the sheep and as the fence was placed across the entrance, the sheepfold was securely closed off. But when the shepherd wanted a sheep for his supper, he took his knife and killed the wolf. The conclusion drawn is different from the Gospel story. In the former one is warned to beware of hypocritical evil-doers; evil-doing carries its own penalty.
In the Hecatomythium of the 15th-century Italian professor Laurentius Abstemius, he says, “A wolf, dressed in a sheep’s skin, blended himself in with the flock of sheep and every day killed one of the sheep. When the shepherd noticed this was happening, he hanged the wolf on a very tall tree. On other shepherds asking him why he had hanged a sheep, the shepherd answered: The skin is that of a sheep, but the activities were those of a wolf.” Abstemius’ comment on the story follows the Biblical interpretation: “people should be judged not by their outward demeanor but by their works, for many in sheep’s clothing do the work of wolves”.
