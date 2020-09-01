Lusaka no longer PF stronghold, says Mwaliteta

THE PF is under pressure in Lusaka, it is no longer their stronghold, says Lusaka Province UPND chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta.

Mwaliteta says the Lusaka City Council needs to collect bus station revenue and not PF cadres.

In an interview, the newly re-elected UPND chairman said his committee would not leave any stone unturned.

“We want to turn Lusaka red, we will not leave any stone unturned because our members have been intimidated for a long time and we have tolerated them without retaliation,” he said. “They have taken advantage of us, but this is the time to we want to show them that Lusaka is no longer their stronghold, they are under pressure.” Mwaliteta said the UPND would ensure that PF cadres are removed from bus stations so that the council can get revenue.

“Business people are being harassed everyday including people in tuntemba [makeshift stalls] such as Airtel Money, Zanaco, MTN and Zamtel [booths] collecting money that is supposed to go to the council. We want the council to take charge of revenue collection instead of PF cadres,” he said.

Mwaliteta said UPND members who have been harassed in Munali reported the matter to the police but no action has been taken citing manpower challenges.

“We want to tell the police that if they don’t have manpower we can go in and help,” Mwaliteta said.

Asked on the NDC pledge to support the UPND in both Mwansabombwe and Lukashya parliametary by-elections, Mwaliteta said the two opposition political parties were on the same page in terms of trying to liberate the Zambian people from the wrath of the PF.

“The alliance is very strong. We are speaking on the same page with the NDC. The NDC comprises a lot of former PF members like me and we want to liberate Zambians from the wrath of the PF. HH (UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema) will lead us into a prosperous economic destination. We need to get the country back on track,” said Mwaliteta. “Look at the Chinese. Their numbers have dwindled in terms of population because where there is a weak economy they don’t stay. We need to work together.”