Maybe ba Lungu balibasesha kuli Lesa, says Pastor Chansa

PASTOR Bonaventure Chansa of Mukonchi in Kapiri Mposhi district says the language of money will fail to win politicians the Republican presidency next year.

Pastor Chansa, of River of Life Church, explained that with the upcoming elections a considerable portion of the clergy would sell out for financial gain.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba has promised that his government will construct a clerical retreat centre in Central Province.

Kalaba was the guest of honour at a Mukonchi pastors’ fellowship held at Mukonchi Rock of Hope Church on Saturday.

“Ba Kalaba, there are many of you who are aspiring to be President of Zambia. But let us all know that only one will emerge as the winner and in this race, money isn’t the determining factor,” Pastor Chansa said in his sermon. “Many politicians today are using the language of money to influence voters. But it’s very likely that they are simply throwing their money in the ocean and what I’m saying is the truth. They are wasting money because if God has not appointed you, it doesn’t matter the huge amount of money they are going to dish out – they simply won’t win next year.”

The clergyman cautioned Kalaba against anchoring his political language on character assassination.

“Don’t do politics of character assassination but please, do issue-based politics. You’ll never go wrong! Don’t character-assassinate to simply advantage yourself but speak the truth,” Pastor Chansa advised Kalaba. “Mr Kalaba as you aspire for the Republican presidency, neglect not to support the Kingdom of God. Yes, be on the ground, in the physical sense, to campaign. But please know that if, in the Spirit, God has not ushered you, nothing will materialise for you.”

He added, “as you go on the ground to campaign, please go with God.”

He said if God allowed, Kalaba would win as Republican presidency in August 2021.

“But if it doesn’t happen, don’t be disappointed. Otherwise we don’t know who will take it (winning the presidency); it could be HH (Hakainde Hichilema), Harry Kalaba. But what I can say is that God’s time is the best,” Pastor Chansa preached. “God is the one who chooses who to lead and maybe ba Lungu balibasesha kuli Lesa (has been sidelined by God), like he did to Saul in the Bible. So, ba Kalaba, may you be one of those politicians who are doing the will of God – otherwise you are many who are aspiring to be the President.”

Pastor Chansa further said God exposed pretentious tendencies, including of politicians.

“Today, many politicians are wolves but going round wearing sheep’s skin. They look promising but they have a hidden agenda. The good part is that God always exposes them!” he said.

To men of God, Pastor Chansa offered some counsel, as regards to money.

“We’ll have elections in this country very soon and politicians will be everywhere campaigning, with money. There is again a risk of so many men and women of God being tempted with money to offer political support,” Pastor Chansa said.

He, however, indicated that: “we are not just after money.”

“Money is good but there must be decency in accessing it. You can’t simply be dangling money in the faces of men and women of God to win votes. I have already said that if one is not appointed by God for leadership, they will not win, even with distribution of money to voters,” stressed Pastor Chansa.

Addressing the congregation, Kalaba said: “once we are in government as DP, we shall ensure that we put up a retreat centre for pastors, probably around Mkushi.”

“A president can’t start a year without tapping knowledge from the clergy,” he said.

On the 2021 elections, the opposition leader reiterated Pastor Chansa’s position – on the will of God.

“There shall be elections next year and like the pastor said earlier, let the will of God prevail. If God wants Harry Kalaba to be the President of Zambia next year…That’s why even our symbol, the key, as the Democratic Party, is plucked from the Bible – Isaiah 22 verse 22,” he said. “I have got the confidence that He who started the good works with me, and all of us, will bring victory. I don’t know when but all I know is that fikacitika (it shall happen).”

Kalaba encouraged the clergy to pray for, “all those of us who are aspiring for the presidency so that God can thoroughly examine our intentions.”

“People are suffering and so the presidential winner should emerge from the Spirit,” Kalaba said.

After attending the church event, Kalaba addressed a number of village headmen, and their subjects alike, in Lima area of Mukonchi chiefdom.

He reminded the audience about their socio-economic deprivation and urged them to vote for the DP next year.

Kalaba was in the company of DP national women’s chairperson Marjory Mutakwa, deputy party spokesperson Monde Maud Sishekanu, Central Province chairman Stephen Kabwe and Phillip Matavu, a member of the DP’s supreme body, the Democratic National Committee (DNC).