Men’s Network calls for increased funding to VSU

THE Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) has appealed to the Ministry of Finance to allocate more funding and resources to the Victim Support Unit (VSU) of the Zambia Police Service in the 2021 National Budget to enable the unit handle escalating GBV cases effectively.

National coordinator Nelson Banda said the VSU was the entry point of the implementation of the Anti-GBV Act and therefore required adequate resources.

He said Victim Support Units countrywide were faced with transport challenges and lack of equipment, including stationery which makes it challenging to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of gender-based violence.

“For instance, the second quarter of 2020 recorded a total of 4,409 cases. The statistics show that the Victim Support Unit is handling more complex and traumatising cases that affect the well-being and productivity of women and girls and therefore requires more funding from the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

“We feel that adequate funding to the VSU in the 2021 National Budget should be prioritised by the Minister of Finance because the Victim Support Unit handles cases with long term psychological and physical effects on victims. The Victim Support Unit requires being well-equipped and well resourced with transport, equipment, adequate furnished office space for officers to work in a conducive environment, and equipment such as cameras, recorders, gloves etc to make it easier for officers to investigate and prosecute sexual crimes timely and efficiently.”