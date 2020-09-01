Our future cannot be determined by the open markets – Nawakwi

EDITH Nawakwi says Zambia’s future cannot be determined by the open markets but by how the agricultural sector is managed.

Nawakwi, the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president, spoke on Sunday Interview programme on ZNBC TV.

She recalled that there was an attempt by President Edgar Lungu to release some liquidity (K10 billion) into the market.

“But the question that must be asked is ‘has this money gone to where it was needed?’ Where was it needed? It was to support productivity. But what the Central Bank, I don’t know whether it is with the support of the Ministry [of Finance], has done is that they have taken this money and cushioned the commercial banks…” Nawakwi said, further regretting that the amount did not go to support the importation of casings and inputs, for example. “It went to existing clients, accounts held with the Central Bank. I don’t think that that is the correct approach.”

Nawakwi, an economist, said availability of food guaranteed people’s safety.

“Our future cannot be determined by the open markets [but] it has to be determined by how we manage agriculture. When I wake up and sit, I say we are safe because we can eat,” she said. “We should do everything within our power to make sure that our people, when they wake up, they have food. The worst thing that will ever happen to our country, in this kind of environment, is to wake up and go to the 1990s when we had to import maize.”

Nawakwi underscored that everything possible has to be done to ensure that agriculture is enhanced.

“I’m pleased that I see a lot of effort to get the farmers to produce. There are a lot of food security packs which are being given out. We need to understand that in the northern circuit – North-Western, Northern, Muchinga [and] Eastern provinces – these provinces have to be positioned to plan for our eleventh province, which is Lubumbashi [in the Democratic Republic of Congo],” Nawakwi explained. “As we sit here, our brothers and sisters from the DRC are in our villages in the northern circuit buying beans, maize [and] any grain that they can find.”

Nawakwi indicated that Congolese who go about in search of food to buy in Zambia should not be looked at as smugglers.

“We shouldn’t look at them and say ‘this is smuggling.’ [But] we should say ‘how do we turn this into our opportunity, so that we can raise money to be able to manage our monetary sector?’” noted Nawakwi. “If there are 11 million or 12 million Congolese in the Lubumbashi area, surely that is a huge market. We should plan so that when a farmer has food, they have enough to eat and they have enough to sell, because they also need cash security.”