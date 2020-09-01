Sata left a good seed in Lungu – Mphuka

CHIEF Mphuka of the Chikunda people in Luangwa district says late president Michael Sata left a good seed in his successor, President Edgar Lungu.

Mphuka was speaking when Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba, former Feira member of parliament and current party district chairman Patrick Ngoma, and Mandombe ward candidate Benson Njovu paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

On Thursday last week, Kamba and team were in Luangwa to support their candidate Njovu who was filing in his nomination papers for the Mandombe Ward by-election.

Mphuka said the traditional leadership in Luangwa had taken President Lungu as their own son.

“We have taken that man as our own son. People speak, we shall allow anybody to come here because he or she is a citizen of Zambia. We shall not bar them [from] coming. But after we discuss we shall tell them the truth to say this is the position. Whether they say what, what we say you don’t know. You are coming now when things are in advance and you tell us to say this, no,’’ he said in recorded video conversation availed to The Mast, as Ngoma chipped in: “Sure, mwati kusogolo kuzankala muntu azacita achieve monga ba Lungu (will there be another person to achieve like President Lungu)?”

Mphuka hoped that the ruling party would produce a good leader like President Lungu after he has left office.

“Awe. I don’t think…this man (pointing at president Sata’s portrait behind his desk) left a good seed. This man, I think, he left a good seed. I don’t think we shall have somebody, may be within the party, you’ll give us somebody who’ll be in the same shoes. And especially if all the members of the party; the ministers, the MPs work with him, this country will change; we’ll be second to none in this region,” Mphuka said.

He implicitly took a swipe at members of the public that have criticised President Lungu’s recent replacement of former Central Bank governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with Christopher Mvunga.

“If the President says this, yes, it’s good to look at it and scrutinise it to see whether what is being said by the President is correct. Already they’re speaking of the simple change which was made; they’re saying no, but why? Yes, there are reasons you have seen them. You can read; the man has told you what he is, his colours and character, he can’t…You just continue keeping him in the office?” Mphuka said. “Iyai (no). That’s why there’s one time you say, no to certain things. Anyway, when you go back, send me…I’m sending greetings to him. Let him help us with a few things that are remaining.”

Mphuka wondered why people in his chiefdom criticizing President Lungu were still enjoying from the social cash transfer facility.

“You know, we were discussing the candidature of this area, especially to the other group (the opposition). I don’t know, anyway, since this is One Zambia, One Nation, regardless of the political party everybody must enjoy the fruits of development; that’s good, because some of these people are not supposed to be given social cash transfer. Aa, no!” he said as Ngoma again chipped in, “Enjoying the fruits being produced by someone you hate, aah!”

“You even insult. Batate bako bakupasa vakudya, pokudya uyenda ukabatukwana (your father gives you food, and as you eat you go about insulting him)!”

And in apparent reference to the country’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, Mphuka asked some politicians to ask themselves how they have amassed wealth.

“And the other thing, let’s not forget what we did with Lungu. When you are trying to stand, ask yourself, how did you earn all this wealth? From where? You are even boasting that you can feed the whole nation from stolen money,” he said as Kamba also chipped in: “How did you acquire the wealth when you are just too young? Those are the questions which…”

As Kamba was trying to elaborate his point, Mphuka quickly interjected: “Too young, but let’s look at your family, your father and mother. The whole entire extended family, how is it? Who is rich there that they could give you all that wealth? Anyway, ba Kamba, I said just, you know, ati na kanyelele kalasuma (an ant can also bite),” Mphuka said as Kamba responded, “…nga wakapampamina (if you continuously provoke it).

Mphuka continued: “Eeh, nga wakapampamina kuti kakusuma. Kukanyantililafye pakuti…(Yes, if you continuously provoke it can bite you. But you just have to step on it so that…),” as Kamba laughed.

Mphuka appealed for peaceful by-elections, as he wondered why there should be an accident during every by-election.

“The only thing that I could ask is, please, let’s have peaceful by-elections. And some people were asking that, Mphuka, why is it that these people when they come every election, they must have an accident? Why? I said go and ask him,” he said as Kamba agreed with him.

“You remember that accident we had in Kavalamanja?” Kamba asked.

Then Ngoma joined the conversation as he explained that, “And there was one. The Kavalamnja one they were saying ba Chikunda ni mfwiti (Chikundas are witches); that’s what they were saying. But they didn’t realise that some of those Chikundas were on that vehicle. Now, this time they’re saying, no, it’s like mukaimilila na PF mumagwa nakufa (if you stand against PF you drop dead).”

And Mphuka asked people with such beliefs to withdraw from elections.

“Eeh, let them withdraw. Let them not waste resources of the government, because it should have ended pama (at) nominations,” said Mphuka.