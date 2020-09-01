We have not come to lose – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu must now pick “some shame” for the many wrongs that he has committed against Zambians.

He also asks what President Lungu has exceptionally done for Zambians for him to clamour for a third go at the Republican presidency.

Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) leader, believes President Lungu is now transferring his executive confusion to the legislature, through Bill 10 debates.

The opposition leader had a tight schedule in Mazabuka town on Sunday, that saw him feature on Wave FM radio’s Good Governance programme, congregate at Divine House of Faith Ministries and feature on Tough Talk with Chris on Musanza TV.

On radio, Kalaba said the DP had come with a difference.

“We have not come to lose; losing is a bad habit. We have come to win the elections as we contest next year,” Kalaba said.

He noted that Bill 10 was brought to push for President Lungu’s third term bid.

Kalaba, however, argued that President Lungu would not manage: “his third term bid.”

“We are going to fight tooth and nail to prevent President Lungu from continuing as President in this country. President Lungu has had enough – seven years of mismanagement is sufficient. Seven years of betraying the Zambian people is enough. Even if he appears on that ballot paper, the people will not vote for him,” he explained.

Kalaba also noted that PF was engaging into schemes of wanting to rig the elections next year.

“But I’m telling you; the PF will not rig the elections next year. No matter what they do, the people will stand and vote for DP,” he stressed.

On Tough Talk with Chris programme, Kalaba indicated that the DP brought freshness and hope to Zambians.

He told President Lungu not to be fighting state institutions in public, “like he did with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).”

“Honestly, he must pick some shame because he is the President of this country [and] he swore to defend this nation. He can’t begin fighting the Anti-Corruption Commission in public,” Kalaba said. “But he did it, just like the way he fought the judiciary in public when his [2021 eligibility] case was before the Constitutional Court. He’s gotten away with all those wrong things!”

He said weakening the ACC, the police, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) was detrimental because: “tomorrow they will fail to act.”

“We are telling the President [that] stop making those careless statements you are making. The President is not performing according to the way he should perform. The shoes are too big for President Lungu but he is still insisting that ‘I have to go for a third term’,” Kalaba charged.

“[But] we should not allow him to have a third term and if, by any means and intents, President Lungu finds himself on the ballot paper, let us show him as Zambians that Zambia is bigger than him. He is not the first to be President. He is the sixth President and I’ll be the seventh President, there will be a ninth president…What has President Lungu done for him to go for a third term?”

Kalaba also said he pities high-ranking officials who are getting questionable acquittals in court.

On media-related issues, Kalaba called out the public broadcaster, ZNBC, for its ‘perceived’ pro-PF stance.

“That dead-end BC, once you open it all you see is PF. It has become a PF media. We should not even call it ZNBC [but] a PF media team,” Kalaba noted. “When I become President, I’m not going to allow the Minister of Information to only be putting Harry Kalaba on that TV because I’m Head of State. Times of Zambia, Zambia Daily Mail and ZNBC are supported by taxpayers…But look at the PF media team that is at ZNBC! This is how you destroy a country.”

Kalaba further noted that the newborn PF “which has Dora Siliya, Bowman Lusambo, Edify Hamukale, I don’t know it.”

“I didn’t attend their baptism class,” he said.

On the worn-out topic of Bill 10, Kalaba believes it is not going to come back.

“Mark my words, Bill 10 is dead and buried. President Lungu just wants to bring confusion with this Bill 10. And he is going round, telling the chiefs ‘you’ll have more powers…’” Kalaba noted.

He insisted that Bill 10 could not be enacted.

“It will not go through! It won’t happen. How will it go through [when] the PF doesn’t even have the numbers? And all these things they are doing are wrong. I was in that House as a parliamentarian for seven years and I understand the Standing Orders of the House which dictate the decorum of the House,” Kalaba said. “We are now mutilating the Standing Orders of the House to allow the same confusion that the President has been exhibiting in the executive; he is now transferring it to the legislature. That thing (Bill 10) has collapsed twice. Bill 10 is a thing of the past!”

Asked if his unconcealed confidence of winning the Republican presidency next year had some prophetic backing, Kalaba said it was anchored on Zambians’ socio-economic despondency.