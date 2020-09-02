COVID-19 triggers liver disorder on Kambwili

FOLLOWING his positive test for COVID-19 Chishimba Kambwili has developed a liver disorder.

According to a medical report from Roan Antelope General Hospital, Kambwili the National Democratic Congress leader who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 16 has developed liver disorder after undergoing treatment.

“This serves to confirm that we attended to the above named patient on 9th August, 2020.He presented with acute Gastroenteritis, with mild difficulties in breathing associated with severe hypertension. COVID-19 was suspected and Nasopharyngeal swab was collected which was positive on 16th August, 2020,” reads the report undersigned by Dr M Chimese-Mwansa, the acting medical Superintendent.

Dr Mwansa said the patient was put on medication and on self-quarantine.

“The patient developed liver disorder. While waiting for the second swab results for COVID-19 and improvement of his general condition, bed rest and self-quarantine was recommended,” said Dr Mwansa.