FIFA MEETING FAILS

THE long-awaited FIFA, FAZ and aggrieved parties’ meeting that was scheduled to take place yesterday flopped after the Damiano Mutale and co failed to send credentials for the scheduled meeting.

In an interview, FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala said all the parties were ready for the virtual meeting but Mutale and his group were absent.

“All was set for the meeting. The Ministry of Sports was waiting, FAZ was waiting, and FIFA was but the aggrieved party didn’t show up and didn’t send the credentials of who was going to attend,” he said.

Mungala added that FIFA was not happy with what transpired.

“FIFA is not happy because they gave all parties time and it was disappointing that the aggrieved party acted in that way. So the meeting is likely to be in October,” he added.

But Damiano Mutale said the date set by FIFA was not final as it was just a proposal and that the aggrieved parties could counter propose for another date.

Mutale said his group has written to FIFA and was waiting for a response on the way forward.

“Mona Bright, nga walolesha iyi nkalata, ilelanda ati (look Bright, if you look at this letter, it is saying) we propose to hold the meeting on the 1st September not ati meeting ikabako pa one, it is just a proposal which we the aggrieved can counter propose because our lawyers are in London and others are in Lusaka,” he said. “So ifwe tulelolela inkalata wafuma ku (we are waiting for the letter from) FIFA to see the way forward on the meeting because FIFA just proposed the date and 1st September is not the final date of the meeting. So Damiano and Lusaka, we have counter-proposed to FAZ and say ‘we can’t have the meeting today, it’s not final, no’. If I come to your place and say I want to marry your sister, bushe ninshi naupa (does it mean I have married?) Awe (no). There are a lot of things which should be put into consideration. So FIFA merely proposed, so it’s up to the aggrieved stakeholders to agree to propose as well.”

Mutale said his side was disappointed with FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala who is quoted to have accused the aggrieved party of not being serious.

“The way he has come out, he said he is disappointed what what…. Why should he be disappointed? Kashala should go back to the drawing board and learn where he does not understand. He has rushed to blame the stakeholders who are aggrieved when he does not understand anything,” said Mutale. “That meeting we had at the National Sports Council of Zambia, it was not only Damiano Mutale who was called. It was all the aggrieved parties and when twayile ku (we went) court, we didn’t put all the names there. We put mine and for Lusaka because we can’t add the whole list, everybody is involved in that.”