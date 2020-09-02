Lungu, Nawakwi and HH same irresponsible group – Mfula

CHANDA Mfula has called unity among poor Zambians so that they kick out the elite class through a revolution.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mfula, the first PF media director and a social scientist, said the poor have for far too long allowed the elite to divide and use them.

“The clarion call, therefore, is for the proletariat, the working people, the peasants, the grassroots, Masulani and Masukani, to UNITE rather than FIGHT. Unite so that you dismantle the elite structures responsible for your material deprivation! That’s the REVOLUTION you need! The revolution of the working people which will rebalance the production relations,” he stated. “The grand and spectacular failure of the oppressed grassroots is that instead of uniting around their common struggles against oppression, they decide to align to rival elite groups. In the end you have Masulani in Chawama supporting Edgar Lungu and Edith Nawakwi, while Masukani in Kanyama is supporting Hakainde Hichilema. Many times they don’t even have an idea why they support those they support. This is despite Masulani and Masukani sharing the same struggles, oppressive conditions and deprivation.”

He stated that the best thing for the oppressed to do is unite against a common enemy, the oppressor.

“What should happen is that Masulani and Masukani should unite and fight their battles against the elite structure to which Lungu, Nawakwi and Hichilema belong, and which is responsible for their unfavourable material conditions. Aligning to rival elites doesn’t address the struggles of these proletariat (Masulani and Masukani),” Mfula explained. “It divides them and complicates their fight while benefiting the elite structures. When you have respective elites you support, you become part of a rivalry between stratified columns, each of which has its own elites at the top and grassroots at the bottom and each column, whether led by Edgar Lungu or Hakainde Hichilema, is stratified in the same way. As lumpen proletariat in that column, your role is to serve the elites leading that column.”

He explained that the elite would always preserve their common interests against the poor.

“Then also, the elites are reluctant to jeopardise their common elite privileges no matter the rivalries between them, but the people at the base of society, the proletariat, are more than willing to outdo one another in the service of their rival elite groups!” stated Mfula. ‘’This is why it’s easier for GBM to cross to and fro, back and forth, between PF and UPND, because the elites play the same game of thrones while simultaneously engaging in the active preservation of their common elite interests.”