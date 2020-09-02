Magistrate orders arrest of witness to testify in Kalimanshi assault case

KASAMA Central member of parliament Kelvin Sampa’s driver, Joseph Kozi, has refused to testify in favour of Patriotic Front cadre Innocent Kalimanshi in a matter where the latter was allegedly assaulted by PF youth chairman for Lusaka Daniel Kalembe on demanding to be paid to do so.

But chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has ordered that Kozi be arrested by November 9 so that he can testify in the matter.

In this case, Kalembe is on March 12 accused of assaulting Kalimanshi and Nathan Phiri and causing them actual bodily harm.

Kalimanshi told magistrate Mwale that Kozi had solicited for a bribe in order to testify in his favour as Kalembe had offered him something.

“When I went to Kozi’s house to pick him up in order to attend court, he asked me if I (Kalimanshi) would give him something. I asked him (Kozi) what he meant and he told me that Kalembe had offered him something so that he doesn’t testify in the matter,” Kalimanshi said.

“In order to make sure that he attends court, I told him to accompany me to court and that Nathan would give him something when we reach the court premises. When we came here (Magistrates’ Court), he approached Nathan and demanded for the money but Nathan expressed ignorance and as a result he left the court premises.”

Kalembe’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube objected to the submission saying it was the state that had not secured the attendance of the witness and that the accused would not have an opportunity to defend himself over the said allegations.

Magistrate Mwale overruled Ngulube’s objection and issued a bench warrant against Kozi.

“Following the explanation given by the witness (Kalimanshi) on stand with regards to the attendance of the witness Joseph Kozi who was scheduled to testify in the matter, I direct that his attendance be compelled by warrant of arrest,” ordered magistrate Mwale.

Earlier, Mikaele Kafusha, a businessman, told the court that Kalembe hit Kalimanshi with a bottle on his forehead above the right eye.

Kafusha narrated that on March 12, this year, during the youth day commemorations, he and others were at the Freedom Statue awaiting a speech by President Edgar Lungu when Kalembe approached him, Kalimanshi and others.

He said Kalembe asked the group to leave the premises but they refused to heed to his directive and told him that they were waiting for the President to deliver his speech.

Kafusha told the court that Kalembe left and later came back with cadres whilst holding a bottle in his hand.

“I saw Kalembe hit Kalimanshi with a bottle above his right eye and the cadres got pavers and stoned Kalimanshi and others who occupied a van belonging to the party,” Kafusha said.

“PF youth national chairman Kelvin Sampa and police officers came to the rescue of Kalimanshi and others and Sampa asked me what transpired and I said Kalembe is the one who caused the confusion.”

Kafusha said Kalimanshi and Phiri were rushed to Lusaka Central Police Station by Kozi to obtain a police report as they were injured.

He added that the victims were taken to the University Teaching Hospital where their wounds were sutured.

In cross-examination, Kafusha confirmed that the incident happened at once and not at different times.

When asked if he saw Kalembe assault Kalimanshi with a castle light bottle, Kafusha responded in the affirmative.

He said he helped the victims to have their names registered at the police station and at UTH.

The matter comes up on November 9 for return of bench warrant and possible continued trial.