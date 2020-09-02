Magistrate refuses to refer Tukuta’s defamation case to High Court

CHIEF resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has declined to refer to the High Court the matter in which photographer Cornelius Tukuta is facing a charge of defamation.

Magistrate Mwale said the application by Tukuta to have his matter referred to the High Court for a constitutional determination on whether or not section 191 of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia contravenes Article 20 and Article 11 of the Constitution relating to freedom of expression, lacks legal basis as it had no merit.

Tukuta has been taken to court for calling information minister Dora Siliya a ‘prostitute’.

When the matter came up for continued trial, Tukuta’s lawyers Linda Kasonde, Mulambo Haimbe and Josias Kalala asked the court to refer the matter for constitutional reference pursuant to Article 28(2) of the Constitution.

The defence said the court should determine whether or not section 191 of the penal code, which criminalises expression was necessary in a democratic society.

They wanted a determination on whether or not the prosecution of Tukuta for libel is a contravention of Article 20 of the Constitution of Zambia which protects freedom to hold opinions, receive ideas and information, freedom to impart and communicate the same without interference.

The defence further sought a determination on whether or not section 191 was a reasonably necessary limitation on the right to freedom of expression.

Kalala said the Constitution protects fundamental rights and freedoms in Article 11 which says every person in Zambia is entitled to fundamental rights and freedom.

He said the right to freedom of expression was guaranteed in the constitution and was integral to a democratic country such as Zambia.

“The complainant in the matter is a minister who holds the portfolio of chief government spokesperson and member of parliament for Petauke. The statement that the accused person is alleged to have made against the complainant, that she is a ‘high profile prostitute’ was not investigated,” Kalala said.

“The manner in which the police acted by arresting the accused was designed to intimidate him to stop him from commenting on how public officials conduct themselves and activities they participate in. The conduct of the complainant holding high public office can be scrutinised by the public.”

Kasonde submitted that the use of pre-colonial laws to limit the freedom of people was not characteristic of the democracy that Zambians aspires to.

“Zimbabwe has seen it fit to dicriminalise criminal libel. The essence of our democracy is to allow the market place of ideas to flourish and thrive. One does not have to agree with the views of the neighbour in a democracy,” she said.

Kasonde added that the application has merits and must be decided on the same.

Objecting to the application, state advocate Bob Mwewa said section 191 of the penal code was not in contravention of the Constitution and the matter should not be referred to the High Court.

Mwewa argued that Article 20(3)(b) sets up limits on freedom of expression.

In response, Kasonde argued that the state had not argued on whether the application was vexatious or not but argued about the limitations of criminal libel.

“There is need to protect the right to freedom of expression. If the colonial masters have seen it fit to do away with criminal libel, what reason do we have to hold on to it?” wondered Kasonde.

And Haimbe said that there was sufficient remedy in civil law to address the grievances of an individual without the need to criminalise the act complained of.

He said the application to have the matter referred provides an opportunity for the superior court to address the issues raised and developed on jurisprudence.

He added that it was a proper case for the court to exercise its discretion to refer the issues to the High Court for determination.

In his ruling, magistrate Mwale said the subordinate court had no jurisdiction to pronounce itself on constitutional provisions.

He said the basis on which the application for constitutional reference could be denied is on whether it is frivolous or vexatious.

” I do not say that the application is frivolous but in my view, the application has no legal basis on which it should be referred to the High Court. Having found that the application lacks merit, I hereby dismiss it and order that trial continues,” ruled Magistrate Mwale.

Trial continues on October 22.