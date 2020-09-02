Mweenda’s lamentations

There is a feeling of worthlessness among many of our people. Citizens are feeling neglected and to some extent they have resigned to fate.
Chieftainess Mweenda has described as terrible the government’s negligence of Chikankata district in Southern Province.
“It’s very sad! It’s terrible! You’ve seen the way we are suffering here. Sometimes I just opt to be quiet even in the House of Chiefs. I’m a member of the House of Chiefs. [But] what does it benefit somebody to keep on talking when people do not even know you?” Mweenda lamented. “I can’t be talking about the road for 20 times, yet nothing happens. That’s why I have just opted to be silent these days.”
Mweenda, who is a nurse by profession, adds that she never thought of living in a small house like the one she lives in.
“I have a palace out there but it has been on standstill for three years. But I believe in God…” says Mweenda.
The chieftainess’ lamentations are not unique. These are cries and observations from the 10 provinces of this country.
Edgar Lungu and his minions have been trying to deceive Zambians that they have developed the country. But what they are forgetting is that Zambians live here and are able to see everything for themselves. And anyone who travels to Lusaka from the Copperbelt knows that this road is disintegrating and urgently needs repairs. The road between Serenje and Nakonde is broken and needs attention. The Mpika/Kasama road is breaking down and needs repairs. The Lusaka/Mongu needs urgent attention, especially from Nkeyema to Kaoma. There’s no road between Kaoma and Lukulu – and all the way to Zambezi. Mongu/Senanga road is breaking at a fast rate with the heavy traffic from the mines in Solwezi to Namibia. The road from Tapo to Kalabo is broken. There’s still no road to Sikongo. What about the roads to Shang’ombo and the new district of Nalolo? The compounds of Lusaka and the Copperbelt have no roads worth talking about. The list is endless. And the good roads we are seeing being constructed in Lusaka are a gift from the government of India. So where is the massive infrastructure development by this government that has swallowed the many loans?
And it makes us wonder how on earth this PF and Edgar could even consider seeking re-election next year. A failed regime whose hallmark is poverty, deprivation, despondency and chaining the nation to a mountain of debt!
Zambians today are living a nightmare. The national debt accrued by the PF is also trickling down into household debts. Most of our citizens have nothing to show for the years they have worked but are inundated with debts. Anxiety that didn’t go away; it was with them in bed, churning over in their mind how they would pay the next bill. They dread any knock on the door because they think ni ba nkongole.
As Eduardo Galeano would say, “We live in a world that treats the dead better than the living. We, the living are askers of questions and givers of answers, and we have other grave defects unpardonable by a system that believes death, like money, improves people.”
