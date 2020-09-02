NAWAKWI CONTINUES ATTACKS ON HH

EDITH Nawakwi has charged that during the privatisation programme, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema acted like a baboon or chimpanzee in a maize field.

Nawakwi is the ‘opposition’ Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president.

On the Burning Issue programme on 5 FM radio yesterday, Nawakwi was burning with rancour on the role Hichilema played in the privatisation programme, over two decades ago.

Nawakwi had one hour, 34 minutes and 32 seconds to disapprove Hichilema and summarised with a pledge: “Hakainde must answer; as long as they continue to answer on his behalf, I’ll be on air until death.”

For all that time, on social media platforms, PF supporters were cheering, UPND cursing, and FDD ‘supporters’ possibly offline and inactive, as usual!

Nawakwi accused Hichilema of professional misconduct during the privatisation programme.

She spoke in a rigid tone and thanks to a brief transition to talk about agriculture, for instance, Nawakwi managed to chuckle.

However, when phone calls started, mostly to butt Nawakwi on the privatisation issue, she retained her unforgiving disposition.

With a sneering context, she occasionally referred to Hichilema as “my brother” and intermittently sought refuge in feminism, for her expediency.

Nawakwi, who served as finance minister at the peak of the privatisation programme, said Hichilema should never ever have been “a shareholder” of Sun Hotels International.

“What he did is criminal. What he did is what we call confidence trickster. You see, I’m saying that we privatised Southern Sun and InterContinental Hotel was sold as part of this overall privatisation. There were some projects in the kit which were supposed to be sold or liquidated…” Nawakwi explained. “What Hakainde did is equivalent to a trickster. I have been inundated with cyber-bulling; it doesn’t matter how much you bully me. It doesn’t matter! And you, young people, who are followers of Hakainde; you are being inspired to bully your mother on cyber network.”

She said she wants to know how Hichilema acquired shares in Sun Hotels International and that such was non-political but an economic issue.

“It is theft of public assets! He says MMD were like monkeys in a maize field. For him he was like a baboon, maybe a chimpanzee, in a maize field. The fellow (Hichilema) used confidence trickerism…” Nawakwi charged.

She added that when Hichilema was a transactional advisor to the MMD government, during the privatisation programme, “at no point should he have put his fingers in the basket and collect shares for himself.”

“He never declared interest [in Sun Hotels International and] that’s criminal. If you call others corrupt, stand on a pedestal of cleanliness,” she said. “If you call others corrupt, be clean. [But] I want to say from the outset that what he did is professionally incorrect and it’s criminal.”

Nawakwi said the government fervently believed that Hichilema was going to offer advice with: “his whole heart and the Zambian spirit in his soul.”

“But then he goes behind our back, incorporates a company and says that this is a foreign company,” Nawakwi said.

With the privatisation of InterContinental Hotel in Livingstone, Nawakwi pointed out that she wanted the community in Livingstone to have community shares.

“It was never my dream that community shares be nationalised as in the person of chief Mukuni. And I need government to look into this, because government doesn’t die. I was minister for the Republic of Zambia and by virtue of that, I’m still minister,” she explained. “So, I’m here, I can give evidence in court that it was never my intention that one chief gets shares.”

Nawakwi noted that the government needed to look at certain issues, regarding the sale of InterContinental Hotel in Livingstone.

“How much money chief Mukuni received from this project? What does he spend it on? Does he spend it on the community? Do they have a chief’s council to say ‘this is our income from Southern Sun?”’ she asked. “When I see my father, chief Mukuni in flashy cars, I obviously just assume that bana baku cuundu (children from Southern Province) they are okay. So, I’m sure they are looking after my father.”

Nawakwi further tipped the government to move in and look at how chiefdoms are structured.

“We need to have a common policy that investors in an area who take up facilities, the funds should not be at the behest and benefit of one individual,” she said.

Nawakwi asked: “at what point did he (Hichilema) have the shares, how much did he pay and how much has he earned?”

“What he should have done at the time is to realise that he has an interest, he wants to be part of the project; he should simply have said he cannot be chairperson of advising the government because ‘I also want to participate as a bidder,’” Nawakwi said.

She insisted that Hichilema should own up and confess that he made a mistake by not declaring interest, and hand over his shares in Sun Hotels International to the government of Zambia.

Nawakwi said she always wondered what Hichilema’s net worth was before privatisation.

“Where was he living? All of sudden, I think after 2000, you found him on Serval Road [in Kabulonga, in Lusaka]. He should be on air and say ‘I lived in Rhodes Park, house number X.’ He’s been too opaque; he behaves like [US President Donald] Trump and says ‘I don’t need to tell you’,” Nawakwi charged.

She further indicated that all those people who were running to the defence of Hichilema, “they are forgetting what I have said – professional misconduct and non-declaration of interest.”

“Did Hakainde Hichilema declare that after selling the asset he was going to be a director on the board [of Sun Hotels International]?” Nawakwi asked.

In response to one of the callers who chastised her, Nawakwi responded that: “it’s very clear that our men in this country don’t respect women – some.”

“You’ve seen that our men have risen to the defence of their own. It’s not a crime to ask Hakainde Hichilema kuti musa (to say dear) wakabbadela buti ma share (how did you buy the shares)?” said Nawakwi. “If he has no shares, he should say ‘I don’t have shares, I’m a director and this is my income.’ That’s all! [But] as long as he continues to send his puppets to talk, then this debate will rage on and I’m not going to stop it. You see, I was told I’m sleeping. I’m a complainant in this matter; that I had an advisor who duped me.”