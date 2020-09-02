NRFA collects K770m in toll gate revenue

THE NATIONAL Roads Fund Agency says it collected over K770 million from toll gates across the country from January to July this year.

And Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche has commended NRFA for disseminating information on the importance of toll gates.

Speaking on Monday when he paid a courtesy call on Mwiche ahead of the operationalisation of the Alexander Grey Zulu and Reuben Chitandika Kamanga toll gates in Eastern Province, agency public relations manager Alphonsius Hamachila said the road tolling programme was putting the roads on the market where road users contribute to the maintenance of the roads.

“From tomorrow (Tuesday) we will be collecting tolls from 37 toll gates across the country. As of July 31st 2020, we had collected K777 million from the roads tolling programme. This is against the projected revenue of K952 million. We had a 20 per cent shortfall owing to COVID-19 because we had low traffic volumes,” he said.

Hamachila said the projected yearly revenue from the road tolling project was K1.6 billion, adding that the agency was optimistic that it would meet the target as it was opening more tollgates.

“Essentially our coming here is to announce to you that effective tomorrow (yesterday) 1st September 2020, we are opening two major tollgates in Eastern Province,” he said. “The first toll gate – the Alexander Grey Zulu between Nyimba and Petauke – and the Reuben Chitandika Kamanga toll gate between Katete and Chipata. These two toll gates will be giving us combined monthly revenue of K2 million and this will be contributing towards the road sector budget for the year.”

Hamachila said NRFA had disbursed K12.9 million for the rehabilitation of the Petauke-Chilongozi road leveraging on the road tolling revenue.

He said NRFA had a projected traffic count of 900 vehicles per day on the Reuben Chitandika Kamanga toll gate.

And Mwiche said the tolling programme was important for the province and the country.

“We have seen the construction of the toll gates and we are very happy that now the project has come to fruition. We are happy that these projects are being operationalised; the tolling programme is an aspect that contribute significantly to the generation of revenue to the treasury. The funds contribute towards the maintenance of the roads,” she said.

Mwiche said regular maintenance would help prolong the lifespan of the roads.

She commended NRFA for carrying out more sensitisation on the importance of the tolling project.

Hamachila also paid courtesy calls on senior chief Kalindawalo and chief Madzimawe to announce the commencement of the tolling project in the province.