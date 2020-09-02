PF wrangles will affect Lungu’s victory, warns Kapoche aspirant

KAPOCHE Constituency 2021 aspirant Luckson Lungu says wrangles will affect the victory of PF presidential candidate for 2021.

In a press statement, Lungu, popularly known as Mwaiwanu, has advised the party to unite in Kapoche so that supporters of Dr Charles Banda and his supporters cooperate for the benefit of the president in next year’s elections.

He observed that wrangles would pave way for real opposition to win mileage.

“I will not answer foolish accusations or stupid statements because people know that certain people are finished assets and now what they say are the kicks of the dying horse. Can the people we help carry their beloved dead ones be happy to hear us being accused of taking statistics in hospital mortuary?” he wondered, in direct response to Dr Banda.

Lungu advised Kapoche member of parliament Dr Banda to prove to the people that he was a good leader than throwing accusations on innocent people.

He said it makes him laugh when he is regarded as an opposition member yet his critics do not mention the name of the political party he belongs to apart from the Patriotic Front.

He revealed that he has top connections in the ruling party who know about his whereabouts in the constituency.

“I have all the connections. I talk to Lubusha (provincial PF chairperson), I talk to Jay Jay (provincial youth chairperson), I talk to secretary general of our party (Davies Mwila), there are other high profile people that I can’t mention who know that I am in Kapoche. Even the OP (Office of the president) they know about me,” he bragged.

He called on the party members to work hard to ensure President Edgar Lungu wins in next year’s elections.

“These wrangles at the end of the day we are going to lose focus. The real opposition will take advantage of our wrangles that are going on. We shouldn’t rule out that UPND isn’t there in Kapoche, it’s there! If people who belong to Hon. Banda and those that belong to me come together, do you think come 2021 our president will lose? But to tell you the truth, these wrangles will make the president fail to win. Let people of Kapoche not listen to people with no message apart from insults and allegations,” Lungu said.

He said he had been funding and strengthening the ruling party in Sinda before noisemakers joined the party.

He said he once served as the district chairperson, district treasure and that he has been using his own resources to mobilise the party.

He said he is surprised to be regarded an opposition member today.

“I am one of the people who has made PF where it is today. I have been a district chairperson for fours years. I have been a district treasure and now that I resigned does it mean I am an opposition and to which political party do I belong? As far as I know, I am PF, I have supported the by-elections in Chiwuyu and Chilongozi wards with my resources buying food for the party officials; is that opposition? I am a kind of a person that whenever the party is in need, I come in to help. Is that opposition?” he asked.

He has vowed not to say anything bad against Dr Banda because he was a father to him.

” I am not going to say bad things about ba Charles like attacking his personal lifestyle. I know a lot about him but I regard him as my father. I will just do clean politics that give direction to the people who will decide who will represent them in Parliament come next year 2021 general elections,” Lungu said.

He assured Kapoche electorates that no mud thrown at him would make him lose hope.

” If today I say I will not stand, you will see the cry of the people. Even if I am given or promised money to withdraw from the race like it happened to those we know, I am not the type because I am principled. I want to address the challenges of the people and surely you can see the cry of the people if I decide to withdraw because people have hope, trust and confidence in me. I am here for the people and not money or take advantage of the poor people to amass wealth… ” Lungu said.

He has encouraged Kapoche residents to remain calm and wait for 2021 when they will show the one they love and trust.

Last week, Dr Banda accused certain aspirants of hiring people to take death statistics such that now they smell of mortuary because every day they were looking for dead bodies they could carry to various communities as help.

Dr Banda said he would continue to provide a service to those alive because they were the ones who could appreciate a service.