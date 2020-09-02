Sensele embarks on ‘PF Kuya bebele’ campaign

FORMER Livingstone district commissioner resorts to discreet public campaigns whose slogan will be ‘kuya bebele’.

Sensele, who is NDC member of the central committee, on Tuesday embarked on a ‘campaign’ trail targeting public places after 19:00 hours, attacking the PF regime.

“The PF are busy campaigning. They are on a tour of duty without police resistance or following COVID-19 guidelines. So I have decided to launch my own Kuya bebele system. In 2011, I used my own resources to embark on late night publicity for Michael Sata, playing the ‘Don’t Kubeba’ song on a public address system mounted on top of my vehicle,” he said. “But this time, seeing that the PF does not want to allow the opposition to do what they [PF] are doing, I have decided to use this system as a backup.”

Sensele said he would be visiting all public places and engage the people on the need to get rid of the PF.

He said the PF was dividing the nation on tribal lines while busy turning itself into an easterners’ party with the latest initiative being the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia governor.

“We need to ensure that we get the message to the people and I have started to do just that. We have a lot of retirees who have not been paid their dues while they are busy trying to please PF youths and musicians with millions,” Sensele said.

Asked how he will mobilise people without risking an arrest, Sensele said even when he gets into a shop, he would make sure that he talks to shoppers who are on a queue.

“I know what the PF will try to do but I am a free Zambian who is free to go to a market, into a shop, a funeral as well as a restaurant or even a mortuary,” said Sensele.