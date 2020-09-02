Siatubotu challenges citizens to liberate the country

THE Voice, a Choma based non-governmental organisation, says Zambia’s biggest problem is having incompetent people in leadership with selfish interests.

In a statement, executive director Faith Siatubotu urged citizens to stand up and liberate the country by ensuring that next year they do not choose leaders based on political party lines or relationships.

“Zambia’s biggest problem is having incompetent people in leadership positions whose selfish interest has destroyed the country and its citizenry. As citizens let’s bear in mind that who you decide to vote for will determine your tomorrow, and the welfare of our country,” she said. “Therefore, decide your tomorrow wisely by choosing a leader who is equal to the task and will deliver. One who knows, as Simon Sinek stated that ‘leadership is not about the next election, it’s about the next generation’. So, in 2021 general elections never choose a leader based on political party, or relationship, especially when you know that they are not capable because your selfish interests as an individual will destroy Zambia and its citizenry.”

And Siatubotu challenged young people and women aspiring for public office to sharpen their leadership skills and conduct themselves in the manner that befits leaders.

“We focus much on talking about leading, but never about good conduct or acquiring necessary requirements that would enable one contest for public office, like the grade twelve certificate. Women mostly fall prey because majority of them don’t have grade twelve certificates. Let us prepare for leadership by acquiring the necessary tools to enable us contest,” said Siatubotu.