Simusamba reluctantly cancels order to arrest Kambwili

PRINCIPAL resident magistrate David Simusamba has cancelled the warrant of arrest against Chishimba Kambwili on a condition that he produces his COVID-19 test results on Friday September 4.

This is in a matter Kambwili is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

On August 25, magistrate Simusamba ordered Kambwili’s arrest for absconding court when it was in public domain that he was issuing statements to the media.

Kambwili did not appear before court as he was given seven days bed rest at Progress Medical Centre to enable him recover from COVID-19.

However, Kambwili, through his defence lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba of Messrs Mwenye and Mwitwa advocates, filed a notice of motion requesting that the warrant be canceled because he was on bed rest, which resulted into his failure to appear before court.

When the matter came up yesterday, magistrate Simusamba requested that Kambwili’s arresting officer exculpates himself for not executing the warrant.

Stanely Mumbula explained that upon receiving the warrant of arrest on August 25, he made an attempt to execute it and went to Kambwili’s residence in Lusaka’s Woodlands area but the opposition leader not there.

“We couldn’t execute the warrant, the accused was not at his house, we sent a message to Luanshya, they [officers] went to his house but the accused was not there. As at now it is not known where he is, we (police) are making efforts to ensure that the accused is found,” explained Mumbula.

In his submission, defense lawyer Musa Mwenye said the defence understood the court’s desire to keep control of the proceedings.

He said the court had the power under the Criminal Procedure Code to cancel a warrant of arrest.

“We have filed two affidavits; one that attaches sick notice and a letter from a government hospital Roan Antelope General Hospital indicating that the accused person had severe hypertension and suspected COVID-19 which he tested positive on August 16, 2020 and bed rest was recommended,” Mwenye said.

“The difficulty is, how do we ensure the attendance of the accused without endangering ourselves, the court and our colleagues? In this case, there was not merely suspicion but results that the accused was positive of COVID-19. It would have been irresponsible of him and us to secure his attendance to come to this court when he was positive of COVID-19.”

Mwenye said according to Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation, even on mere suspicion of COVID-19 symptoms, an individual needs to be in self-isolation upon experiencing symptoms.

He asked magistrate Simusamba to cancel the bench warrant he issued against Kambwili and suggested to the court that medical personnel be summoned to confirm whether or not Kambwili tested for COVID-19.

In his response, state advocate Mukuma Chipawa said that according to the medical report which had been submitted, the 14 days period in which Kambwili was expected to recover expired last week adding that he would leave it to the court to make a decision.

Magistrate Simusamba said “inasmuch as I have the power to discharge the warrant and given the history of your client and the issues that have come up, I reasonably doubt. I will not grant the application by counsel, I will subject your client to a COVID-19 test by today and tomorrow he will be given priority, I see no reason to cancel.”

Mwenye said Kambwili has not yet been certified negative and a bench warrant had been issued against him despite being certified positive.

Magistrate Simusamba reluctantly cancelled the warrant of arrest and adjourned the matter to September 4.

“The bench warrant will be cancelled for now but I need to see the results on Friday,” said magistrate Simusamba.