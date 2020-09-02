Socialists launch literacy campaign in Kapiri

THE Socialist Party has launched its Literacy Campaign Programme in Kapiri Mposhi.

Programme team facilitator Chanda Hilton Sibote has said education liberates people from poverty.

Speaking at the close of a three-day training workshop for community based teachers in Kapiri Mposhi, Sibote said the Socialist Party embarked on the Literacy Campaign Programme out of the conviction that education has the potential to liberate people from the shackles of poverty.

Sibote stressed that every child has a right to education.

“Comrades, this is only attainable if we have a free education policy in place. As Socialist Party, we want to ensure equal access to education for all citizens regardless of the social status. We are against illiteracy and ignorance,” Sibote said. “Education is the key that will open many doors. Education liberates people from poverty. And it is only a socialist transformation that holds a brighter future for our people. We want to liberate Zambia.”

Sibote further explained that the Socialist Party has started mobilising ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He expressed optimism that the Socialist Party would garner votes in the elections.

“We are mobilising towards the 2021 general elections. We are politicians and we will get the vote. We are currently in opposition but we have embarked on this Literacy Campaign Programme to demonstrate what the Socialist Party is capable of doing once it forms government,” said Sibote.

The Socialist Party Literacy Campaign Programme will be piloted in four wards in Kapiri Mposhi district namely; Kashitu, Chibwelelo, Kapiri Central and Munshimbili.

Speaking at the same event, another facilitator Sipiwe Nikisi implored the teachers to utilise the knowledge and skills they had acquired by imparting them in the learners.

She also emphasised the need for teachers and learners to adhere to the public health guidelines prescribed by health authorities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikisi handed out exercise books, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, boards, boxes of chalk and markers.

She also gave hand sanitisers and masks to the community teachers in the four wards.