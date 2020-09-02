Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: caution to every Zambian as we vote in 2021

IF you are a baptised Christian, student, corporate worker, marketeer, graduate with or without job, parent, youth, welder, carpenter, bricklayer, petrol attendant, civil servant, farmer, security officer, house help or indeed any other Zambian, this reflection is for you and me to make now. Even political party supporters as well as those who care less about politics – it may be good to take a moment to reflect with me herein.

To have a Zambia which is developed and meets the developmental needs of all citizens is possible. A Zambia that gives equitable access to good quality health care, good quality and competitive education and well-balanced nutritional diets is possible. A Zambia of free women and men in all forms of decent human endeavours is possible. It is indeed possible to have a Zambia whereby the province, tribe or religion of your affiliation does not matter whenever it comes to your access to opportunity and self-development. A Zambia where the pursuit of career and self-determination is not judged by what your parents or siblings consider acceptable or noble is possible. A Zambia with an admirable, predictable, committed and visionary leadership is possible. A leadership that is prudent in the management of our God-given national endowments is possible. Most crucially, a Zambia with a knowledgeable citizenry is possible. A citizenry that is ever self-aware of what belongs to Zambia and will never ever compromise on any lesser goal is possible. Surely, a Zambia with human rights not only at heart and enshrined in laws but practically pursued is possible.

But alas, the Zambia we have presently is only better to those who have made peace with mediocre development targets and goals. The defeated minds and hearts are the ones who have settled for less and are comfortable with the current status quo of the nation of Zambia. Even when we proudly say “Zambia is a blessed and rich country”, we only hide in mediocrity. The truth is that Zambia is not in good shape developmentally today and it has never been. When we look back, only in selected few moments under the Kaunda, Chiluba and Mwanawasa regimes do we pick faded moments of attempting to do good for our country. Infrastructure development from own Zambian resources and well spent domestic and external debt, multi-party democracy and genuine fight against corruption to free more resources for national development can be noted from the three regimes. But overall, Zambia has and is increasingly suffering from bad quality development to meet desires and aspirations of every citizen.

I have come to the conclusion that while Zambian citizens are peace lovers, hardworking, determined to develop themselves, respectful and prayerful in faith and ‘distorted’ conduct – the result of these virtues and culture have not brought about the desired development attainments. While these virtues are important and I do subscribe to them all, as Zambians, we seem not to be doing something transformational about our development journey. Why do I say so? For development needs to be addressed, there are prescribed and known ways we have structured the Zambian society. Three (3) arms of government namely the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary have the constitutional mandates of delivering the national development agenda. Therefore, if Zambians want justice and the rule of law to prevail, the Judiciary is ultimately expected to take charge. When we need good laws, the Legislature ensures this was done. For all social, economic, environmental, cultural and political developments to come our way, the Executive is the lead arm. Thus, Zambians know which arm of government is doing what in terms of promoting and pursuing the Zambian dream of becoming a prosperous middle-income country by 2030 (Vision 2030). My take is that all these three arms of government have surely done tremendous achievements since our independence in 1964. But a lot more citizenry expectations have not been realised as yet. The way the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are running the affairs of this country remain highly questionable by the day.

But the most key reflection Zambians needed to make is that the political economy controls everything in Zambia. All the three arms of government are predominantly under the leadership of political influence and power. To make matters clear, the Executive and Legislature are more politically inclined structures. Check this—the boss of the Judiciary is appointed by the President (a politician), the boss of the Legislature is appointed ‘essentially’ by the President (a politician) and the President is the boss of the Executive itself. Consequently, the political economy is the only one factor in which Zambian citizens needed to ensure good quality prevailed at all cost. It makes a perfect hypothesis: The more and deeply poorer the president is in terms of vision, hard work, integrity, inspiration and determination—the more likely Zambia will remain in despair developmentally. If we flip the hypothesis: The more we desire a better, flourishing and sustainable Zambia in good development achievements—the more Zambians must demand for a visionary, hardworking, inspirational and determined president with integrity.

Zambians have a huge challenge ahead to ensure we do what is correct for the country to develop. With great understanding of the influence and power that lie within the Political Economy of our development process, Zambians will need to offer a protest vote for a clean and vibrant political shift in 2021. Overall, Zambians are too quiet when dealing with things that matter. Why and how do you play diplomacy for the education of your children? Why do you play diplomacy on the health care system for yourselves? Why do you play quiet games on the plight of our hunger and poor food situation in the country? Why do we like playing silent when it comes to demanding for quality in the services provided by the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary? There are no jobs for the qualified in Zambia, business environment is feared dead, natural endowments such as gold, copper, Mukula tree, forest 27 and others are being misappropriated by the political elites daily—all the citizens do is to play diplomacy or ignorance.

For Zambia to have good quality oversight and better management of our three (3) arms of government (Executive, Legislature & Judiciary), please fellow Zambians let us not compromise on the qualities and qualifications of candidates in the 2021 General Election. The president, members of parliament, councilors, mayors, etc should be of good quality. These are the women and men who shall take charge of the country. For me, if results based management (RBM) approach and monitoring and evaluation (M&E) practices will not be demonstrated by our political parties in their campaign messages—the 2021 election is a masquerade. Political groupings have a huge job to demonstrate they can save and serve Zambia from present malaise—every Zambian citizen holds the last power to make that happen. Aluta continua for Zambians who know and act on what is good for themselves developmentally.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm