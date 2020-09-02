Zambia shall be saved from aba ba sakala nyongo – Luonde

NDC national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde has observed that the current PF composition is indeed useless as late president Michael Sata properly described it.

Fr Luonde said Sata was right when he described his ministers as useless, most of whom constitute the current crop.

He wondered where the ruling party has suddenly gotten money from to be distributing as youth empowerment funds.

“What they are calling youth empowerment this late…Where has the money come from when health facilities are limping without any hope for resuscitation? By-elections have become our daily bread without end,” he said in a statement. “Ba president Michael Chilufya Sata you said the truth, your ministers were useless and are still useless. That is why today Zambia’s economy is nothing to write home about.”

He said it was shameful that the MMD which poor Zambians voted out in 2011 was today dancing on voters’ heads and making their lives more miserable.

“I know in your grave you (Sata) are watching and listening to every voice of your suffering millions. All they are interested in now is stealing from us and squeezing out every coin from Zambians through taxes, loss of jobs hence growing the unemployment base. He (Sata) said that most of his ministers were useless and this has come to pass,” Fr Luonde said.

He lamented that people had become strangers in their land, while foreigners have taken over due to a corrupt government.

He recalled that when the PF was in opposition it devoted its viewpoint on lesser taxes, more jobs, and more money in people’s pockets.

Fr Luonde, nevertheless, expressed hope that the current generation of voters could still liberate the country.

“Let me begin by addressing my fellow Zambians that when PF was in the opposition and promising us lesser taxes, more jobs, more money in our pockets, opening up Zambia with infrastructure development, better health facilities, education, affordable living standards, name it all, this showed us that indeed the PF was a party for the poor with a well-structured manifesto to meet all what was structured in it to meet and uplift the lives of many Zambians,” said Fr Luonde. “Not to worry your excellency (Sata), the remnants of your era who believed in what you stood for are still here and come August 12th, 2021, Zambia shall be saved from aba ba sakala nyongo (these thieves).”