ZAMRA embarks on pharmacovigilance advocacy

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has embarked on Pharmacovigilance orientation and advocacy for health care workers in public and selected health facilities across the country.

Senior public relations officer Christabel Iliamupu said the advocacy was being undertaken to build capacity of health care workers in Pharmacovigilance so as to strengthen the activity of safety monitoring of medicine sin Zambia.

Iliamupu said this would also contribute towards timely decision making and intervention on adverse medicine events through early detection, causality assessment and prevention.

Team leader for the Solwezi district orientation who was also ZAMRA drug information officer, Dr Alfred Mangani, has described the response from health care workers as overwhelming and motivating.

Dr Mangani added that the exercise was important as it would help in ensuring safety information, including, adverse drug reactions, product quality problems and medication errors, are promptly reported to the authority.

“The advocacy is going well so far; we had a warm welcome at the Provincial Health Office in Solwezi and at the District Health Office,” he stated.

Pharmacovigilance is a component of the continuum of care aimed at preventing harm that may result from the use of medicines and allied substances.

The advocacy activities follow the launch of the Pharmacovigilance Manuals by Ministry of Health permanent secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo.