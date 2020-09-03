Explain privatisation, DP urges HH

THE Democratic Party says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should explain, without “annoyance”, anything he knows about the privatisation programme.

DP deputy spokesperson Monde Maud Sishekanu indicated that her party would not cast a stone on anybody over the issue of privatisation.

She, however, explained that the privatising of Roan Antelope Mining Corporation of Zambia (RAMCOZ) was very a serious issue.

“It has left many people on the streets there in Luanshya. Some have even gone to their early graves, as a result of the way the [privatisation] process was handled,” Sishekanu said in an interview. “So we would want to know what role Mr Hakainde Hichilema played. Madam [Edith] Nawakwi has raised very substantive issues which are bordering on the integrity of Mr Hakainde Hichilema who is aspiring for leadership. We, in the DP, will not cast any stone on anybody but we just want to hear an explanation without emotions on how the issue of LIMA Bank was handled, what happened to the animals, the property? We would want a lot of clarity brought out.”

She added that the PF, using overt and covert means, wants to detract Hichilema, using the privatisation issue.

“Mr Hakainde Hichilema is being detracted. So let him use this occasion to completely remove any doubts, instead of applying annoyance,” noted Sishekanu. “So let him explain, and probably with a smile, anything that he knows about this privatisation issue.”