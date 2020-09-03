Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: give us an independent inquiry

It is now beyond reasonable doubt that the Zambian people will not get past the issues of privatisation, unless all the unanswered questions and concerns of privatisation are exhausted. There is only one possible way to put this issue to rest, which is none other than having a commission of inquiry like any civilised society would. First and foremost, we must observe that it is sad to notice that it has taken us over 20 years for the majority of Zambians to come to terms with the fact that the process of selling government parastatal companies and assets during the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) government was a blunder. This process, which began as a noble thing to do ended up being entangled in so much corruption and theft by those who had access to state assets. This is a classic example of the law of unintended consequences. Unfortunately, for some of us who lived on the Copperbelt Province during this dark period of time in our country, probably felt the sting of the latch much more than anyone else across the nation.

I have the first hand experience of perhaps what many families had to endure on the Copperbelt as we saw the government betray us. My father lost employment due to privatisation after almost 30 years of working for the mines. Just like many other ex-miners, he got peanuts for his retirement package, which made him and others sue the new owners of the mines (Bonaventure and 144 others Vs Metorex Group of Companies), a case which went all the way up to the High Court if not the Supreme Court but to no avail. In fact, the verdict was almost predictable because we all know what happens when the poor citizens attempt to sue a corporation. However, the shameful part of this particular case is that it took almost two decades for the final judgment to be delivered in favour of Metorex Group of Companies or Chibuluma Mines Plc. But as the court battles went on for almost 20 years, some of my father’s friends or colleagues died of depression, others had their marriages broken up and families destroyed. The devastating consequences of what we experienced on the Copperbelt cannot simply be forgotten. Therefore, it is so painful to see some people playing politics today with the awful memories of our people, the pain and suffering that they encountered because the government and a few other private individuals were selfish and complacent in doing what is right for the country.

Zambia needs an independent and impartial commission of inquiry into the privatisation process which took place during the 90s and right up to early 2000s. The recent spat between the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi and the President of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakahinde Hichilema (HH) is confirmation enough that significant questions about privatisation has neither been asked nor answered by honest and sincere Zambians. However, to put things into context, I believe that it is only fair to point out that this debate between HH and Madam Nawakwi was ignited when president HH appeared on QFM, where he was being interviewed and it was streamed live on his Facebook page. It was during this interview that a caller, who happened to be a female from Copperbelt I think, said and I paraphrase that, “President HH we are suffering because you sold all the mines during privatization. At least you should have left one mine for us.” In response to this caller, president HH stated that; he was not responsible for the sale of any mine during privatisation because it was the MMD government that sold the mines. He further went on to say that there are people who were in government then, and are still alive today. And of course, Mr Hakahinde went on to mention Edith Nawakwi and Mr Chikwanda as an example of those people who were in the MMD government at the height of the privatisation. My personal take on this issue is that; firstly president HH has the right to defend himself against any allegations whether they are true or they are blatant lies. And this right of self-defence is reserved for everyone, regardless their status in society. Therefore, president HH responding to this caller told the nation that he had nothing to do with the sale of the mines on the Copperbelt, and I hope that the Zambian people will believe him because this is coming from the man himself. Secondly, it is also safe to say that Mama Nawakwi did nothing wrong in attempting to respond to president HH because her name was mentioned first, and natural justice only demands that she answers back and tells her side of the story. Both the UPND president and the FDD president have the right to answer to any allegations leveled against them and clear their names as needed. However, it is regrettable that this debate quickly degenerated into petty and personal attacks. We have no problem to watch Nawakwi and HH or any politician for that matter fight politically, but it is not acceptable to see these two influential figures get personal for whatever reasons. The days of practicing politics of personalities are long gone and we cannot afford to go back, but rather we need to make a determination that now is the time to do politics of policies and issues. I would advise that both president HH and madam Nawakwi should strive to demonstrate political maturity, which is good for our nation collectively.

There have been a few names thrown around during the last few days, both former MMD government officials and private individuals whom some people have accused of having profited immensely from privatisation of state owned entities. Hence, an independent commission of inquiry will not only bring closure to the so many questions that Zambians have over privatisation, but will also clear those individuals who may have been unfairly dragged into this mud. However, we will be fooling ourselves if we consider that the Patriotic Front (PF) government spearheads this commission of inquiry simply because the PF has shown grave incompetence in all national matters or issues they have had to deal with so far. But also, the other fundamental reason why the PF government cannot oversee a commission of inquiry into the privatisation process is because the man at the helm of this government and the party in power has been implicated that he allegedly participated in the process as well. Therefore, it would be my suggestion that the church mother body identifies prominent citizens to do this or maybe invite an outside independent body to be set up as the commission to probe the sins of privatisation. The questions such as who sold what and for how much on behalf of the government, or who got paid for such and such services rendered to the MMD government are very important questions and well deserving of answers. Let us do this for our country, and do the right thing without settling political scores against each other. Otherwise, there will always be a negative stigma associated with those perceived to have been involved in a national exercise which began with the best of intentions, but yet became disastrous as the people have come to observe.

