Kalaba’s consistency genuine as a hen’s teeth – Chanda

SUNDAY Chanda says there is only one thing consistent about Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba, his inconsistency.

The PF media director recalled that not very long ago when he was Zambia’s foreign affairs minister, Kalaba personally celebrated the contribution of China to Zambia’s development agenda.

Chanda said barely two years ago when Kalaba met Ambassador Yang Youming, who was at the time China’s envoy to Zambia, Kalaba described China as the all-weather friend of Zambia.

He recalled Kalaba saying Zambia attached great importance to the China-Zambia friendly cooperative relations and appreciated the selfless assistance China rendered to Zambia’s socio-economic development.

“He [Kalaba] went on to say that Zambia hopes to receive more support from China in the future,” Chanda said. “And now the same tongue that not so long ago solicited ‘further support’ from China is today wagging disparagingly about Chinese cooperation with Zambia?”

Chanda said Kalaba was exhibiting disgraceful conduct, inconsistent with what would be expected of a former foreign affairs minister.

“No wonder very few people even in his own close family circles trust him. If they can’t trust him; why should Zambians? And he fantasies and daydreams about becoming president of Zambia! Perhaps he is not called ‘Dirty Harry’ for nothing. Harry Kalaba’s consistency is as genuine as a hen’s teeth,” said Chanda.

Last week when he visited Chikankata, Kalaba cautioned that if Zambians were not careful, “the Chinese will take over this county.”

“Do we want to go that route? No! But that’s where we are going! If PF wins next year ma elections, this country will be in the hands of the Chinese,” warned Kalaba. “[But] we are not interested in that; we can’t be colonised again. Imagine we go for elections and PF again wins the elections next year, [then] we are in trouble. So, we have to get this country back in the hands of Zambians.”