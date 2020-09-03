Kapoche PF youths beat up village headman

PF YOUTHS in Kapoche on Sunday assaulted headman Kapandula Elias Tembo, accusing him of supporting an aspirant Luckson Lungu.

In an interview, leader of the cadres Salamba Zulu confirmed his members beat up Tembo for organising a meeting for the opposition when area member of parliament, Charles Banda, was still within the district.

Zulu said it was unfortunate that traditional leaders who should be non-partisan were engaged in active politics.

He narrated that Tembo on Saturday night announced that there would be a meeting for an aspirant, Luckson Lungu commonly known as Mwaiwanu, and when the meeting was cancelled, the traditional leader became upset and started insulting cadres for causing a failure to the meeting.

He accused Tembo of slapping a cadre by the name of Nelson Banda, who reacted by slapping and kicking the traditional leader.

“Truly, we gave him a slight lesson because what he is doing is not okay. He is a village headman but he is busy organising meetings for opposition. Imagine on Saturday he announced that there will be a meeting for Mwaiwanu yet the MP was still within the district. So after he heard that the meeting was cancelled because of our presence, he fumed on us and started insulting us until he had to slap one of us, Nelson Banda, the young brother to our district youth chairperson Pingilani (Banda). That’s when that youth gave him slaps and a kwempa (tackle) to which he fell down,” Zulu narrated.

He added that it was indiscipline for the opposition to start campaigning before time.

Zulu said the PF would not allow the opposition to conduct meetings before Parliament is dissolved.

“The Constitution doesn’t allow to campaign before time but we hear and see some aspirants making noise and we won’t tolerate that…” said Zulu

The traditional leader could not comment on the assault by press time as he was not home but his wife, Rodah, confirmed that her husband was kicked by youths after he asked them to throw away the sticks they were carrying.

She said he still complains of headache and pain on his right leg resulting from the beating.

“He said he was beaten for telling PF youths to throw away the sticks they had saying it will cause havoc to the innocent people and the youths said he was wrong to tell them that. He is still unwell as he complains of headache and painful right leg such that the whole night he complains. It’s really scaring to see the politics which have started now,” said Rhodah.

Constituency PF secretary Stephen Tembo condemned violence saying it dents the name of the party leadership.

He advised members to sell to the people what the PF leadership in Kapoche Constituency had done than engaging in violence.

“I am personally against violence because where there is violence, there is confusion. There is lack of control and us being the party in power, let’s give a good example, to be non-violent. Let’s go for issue based type of politics. We have lost lives in this nation because of violence,” he said. “If our boys did that (beating), I think what led them to harass some people might be that they had taken some bit of intoxicating liquor which made them lose control which as a party we shall condemn in strongest terms.”

Tembo, who is Chingombe councillor, said if cadres use violence, people would think the PF governs with violence and threats.

He said the party would win based on development delivered and that members should sell the party based on what it had done.

“Our development message we give to this nation is enough rather than use violence. What we do is good enough to convince people about our development route and for people to support us come next year rather than violence,” Tembo said.

He however condemned early campaigns from aspirants.

When asked if cadres have the right to harass electorates who ask questions to Dr Banda, Tembo said the member of parliament was an intelligent man who could not fail to answer any question concerning Kapoche Constituency.

He said cadres should not interfere with people’s rights.

“People have the right to ask and my MP is well vested that he can’t fail to respond and give a concrete answer to any question. So our cadres should not harass anyone who tries to know but again we request from the electorates to ask questions that help rather than questions that ignite tempers,” explained Tembo.