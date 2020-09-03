MQHZ warns private hospitals against delaying referrals of suspected Covid cases

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) says it is shocked with reports that some private hospitals and clinics are still delaying to refer suspected COVID-19 cases to testing centres, when they know that they have no capacity to handle these cases.

Director general Quince Mwabu said as an organisation that promotes quality healthcare in Zambia, MQHZ warned all private health facilities which were in the said habit to desist from it and refer all suspected Corona cases to COVID-19 treatment centres.

“If this behaviour will not stop, coronavirus cases will go unabated. If these health facilities will continue on this dangerous path, MQHZ will be forced to engage the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) so that these institutions can have their licences revoked,” said Dr Mwabu. “Finally, as MQHZ we wish to acknowledge the exemplary manner in which the ministry has handled this pandemic, beginning with information dissemination, accurate reporting of all relevant statistics, clinical activities and general guidance to the citizenry. With more concerted national efforts, we are very confident that Zambia shall soon overcome COVID-19. MQHZ will continue working closely with the Ministry of Health in the quest to achieve not just universal health coverage by 2030, but a quality system that brings health services as close to the people as possible.”