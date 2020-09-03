Rufunsa man jailed 50 years for defiling mentally unsound sister

THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man of Rufunsa district to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his mentally unsound sister.

Nelson Kapandula between January 1, 2010 and May 29, 2018, in Rufunsa district, had carnal knowledge of his sister, knowing that she is an imbecile or of unsound mind.

In his mitigation, Kapandula said he was 28 and was still youthful and would commit to contribute positively to the nation if he was given a second chance.

Kapandula told the court that his four months incarceration had enabled him to reform.

The convict told the court that he was remorseful for his bad behaviour.

He begged the court to exercise leniency in imposing its sentence.

Kapandula added that he was aware that the offense had a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years but he urged the court to exercise maximum leniency.

But in her judgment, justice Sharon Newa said though the convict was a first offender, who deserved leniency, the case makes a very sad reading that the victim was an imbecile and sister to the convict.

“ She (victim) was sexually abused by among others the convict, who fathered her first child of the three children that she has as established by the DNA tests that were conducted,” judge Newa said.

“The convict being a biological brother to the victim was aware that she is an imbecile who had no capacity to defend herself, but took advantage of her sexually.”

Justice Newa said there was no justification to Kapandula’s behaviour as he should have been in the forefront to protect her.

“Such behavior should not go unpunished to serve as warning to would be offenders. Further, society should know that even mentally incapacitated persons have full rights just like normal people,” judge Newa said.

“I accordingly sentence the convict to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from April 30, 2020, the date of judgment when he was committed to the High Court. The convict is further informed of his right to appeal to the court of appeal within 30 days.”